Stanford Football Makes One Potentially Key Tweak to Depth Chart
Coming off of a bye week following a Week 0 loss to Hawaii, the Stanford Cardinal (0-1, 0-0 ACC) are back in action this week when they take on BYU on the road in week two. In what will be the first Power Four matchup of the season, the Cardinal will be in for a tough test as they look to get into the win column for the first time in 2025.
And as Stanford enters game week, a new depth chart has come out, revealing which role each player will have against the Cougars. But despite limited depth chart changes, there is one position that will get an overhaul this week: return specialist.
Stanford makes one tweak to depth chart for Week 2 at BYU
Against Hawaii, running back Chris Davis Jr. served as Stanford's punt and kickoff returner. But this week against BYU, running back Cole Tabb will return kicks while wide receiver Bryce Farrell will return punts. Despite being listed as a starting returner in Week 0, Tabb and Farrell ended up getting most of the reps, cementing their starting status for this week.
In the 23-20 loss, Tabb returned two kicks for 28 yards, averaging 14 yards per return. Farrell had two total returns all game long: one kick return for 19 yards and one punt return for four yards. While the Cardinal did not have a lot of return opportunities in the game, both players proved that their return skills are vital for this Cardinal team.
Tabb, also listed as the second running back behind Micah Ford, will most likely get a lot of work in his redshirt sophomore campaign.
Used sparingly last season, only carrying the ball 27 times for 130 yards, Stanford's running back room features a lot of talent. While guys like Ford and Sedrick Irvin are expected to be the workhorses, Tabb's athleticism and hard running style could make it hard to keep him off the field.
Farrell, a sixth year player, has been a part of the program since 2020 and while he has been used very sparingly at wide receiver, he has become a core part of the special teams unit.
Fast and athletic, Farrell has seen a lot work in the return game and is eager to break out under interim head coach Frank Reich this season. In his career, Farrell has caught 36 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns at receiver while as a return specialist, he has returned 26 kicks, averaging 19.3 yards, and 13 punts.
Stanford and BYU will face off on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:15 p.m. (PT), with the game airing on ESPN.