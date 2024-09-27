Stanford football makes some depth chart adjustments ahead of Clemson matchup
It is a new week for Stanford football, which not only means a clean slate, but it also means an updated depth chart and with the Cardinal preparing to head to South Carolina, we now know who to expect to take the field come kickoff. Winning in upset fashion last week, the Cardinal will head into Memorial Stadium with a massive wave of confidence and momentum as they get focused and locked in to face a tough Clemson team. And with a big game ahead, the Cardinal will want to ensure that they put their best team out there, meaning some changes have occurred to the depth chart heading into game day.
Quarterback sees a slight change, with Elijah Brown sidelined for the foreseeable future with an injury, Ashton Daniels is listed as the sole starter, with none of the other quarterbacks having an ‘or’ next to their name. Justin Lamson remains second behind Daniels and should continue to get reps in running situations. Brown is listed as the third guy behind both Daniels and Lamson despite being hurt. Running backs Sedrick Irvin, Micah Ford and Chris Davis Jr. still are listed as the three main ball carriers just like they were against Syracuse, although over the last couple of games, it has mainly been Davis and Ford who have gotten a bulk of the carries.
The receiving core and the tight ends remain relatively the same, except for the fact that Mudia Reuben is no longer listed behind Ismael Cisse, instead being replaced by freshman Marcus Brown. Jackson Harris, who is listed as the number two guy behind Tiger Bachmeier, no longer has the ‘or’ designation like he did last week, meaning that Bachmeier should expect to be the main slot guy all game. Tight ends stay the exact same as Sam Roush is the starter still with Benji Blackburn as the number two.
While the offensive line saw massive changes last game, this week it remains relatively the same with the only change being number two center Jake Maikkula having the ‘or’ designation removed, meaning that Levi Rogers should expect to start the whole game at center. Left tackle stays as is with freshman Kahlil House still starting with Jack Leyrer right behind him. Maikkula will continue to start at left guard while Leyrer will have the ‘or’ designation as the number two guy at that spot. No changes occurred at right guard or right tackle as Simione Pale will start at guard with Austin Uke at number two and Luke Baklenko starting at right tackle with Connor McLaughlin as his backup.
On the defensive side of the ball, the depth chart remains exactly the same. David Bailey and Tevarua Tafiti will rotate as the starting EDGE rushers on one side while Wilfredo Aybar continues to be the main guy on the other. Tobin Phillips, Braden Marceau-Olayinka and Anthony Franklin make up the interior defensive line once again with Zach Rowell, Zach Buckey and Clay Patterson the depth pieces. Linebackers also won’t change this week as the duo of Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel headline the group with Matt Rose listed as the number two behind Sinclair and Sam Mattingly the number two behind Bernadel. Tre Williams is third behind Sinclair while transfer Jahsiah Galvan is the third guy behind Bernadel.
At defensive back, Scotty Edwards and Mitch Leigber will be the safeties with Jay Green number two behind Leigber and Jaylen’Dai Sumlin the number two behind Edwards once again. Zahran Manley and Collin Wright are the corners, with Cam Richardson having the ‘or’ designation at corner behind Manley. Omari Porter and Brandon Nicholson make up the depth pieces at cornerback.
Finally for special teams, everything remains the same, as kicker Emmet Kenney, punter Aidan Flintoft, holder Connor Weselman and long snapper Peyton Warford retain their respective starting roles but there is a change at both kick and punt returner as Bachmeier is officially listed as the starter at both returner slots with Bryce Farrell being the number two.