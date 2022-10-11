Stanford Football: Midseason grades for every position group

To say Stanford's season through the first six weeks is disappointing would just be a flat out lie. The Cardinal have shown no improvement from last season, and are in the midst of a four game losing streak.

To make matters worse, that losing streak should honestly only be three but conservative play calling and lackluster defense prevailed in last week's loss to Oregon State. The Cardinal won their first game of Colgate, and their season immediately went down hill after. A four turnover outing cost them a chance against USC, eight sacks given up against Washington took them out of the game, and they were absolutely gashed by Bo Nix in a loss to Oregon.

The struggles that Stanford has been enduring this season have the team facing a 1-4 record, and they also have placed David Shaw on the hot seat. Their schedule is only getting harder, and there is a legitimate chance that they do not win another game this year.

With that being said, I thought it would be interesting to go through each position group and grade them based on their performance through the first half of the season. Let's see who has done well, and who needs to step up their performance.