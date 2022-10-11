Stanford Football: Midseason grades for every position group
To say Stanford's season through the first six weeks is disappointing would just be a flat out lie. The Cardinal have shown no improvement from last season, and are in the midst of a four game losing streak.
To make matters worse, that losing streak should honestly only be three but conservative play calling and lackluster defense prevailed in last week's loss to Oregon State. The Cardinal won their first game of Colgate, and their season immediately went down hill after. A four turnover outing cost them a chance against USC, eight sacks given up against Washington took them out of the game, and they were absolutely gashed by Bo Nix in a loss to Oregon.
The struggles that Stanford has been enduring this season have the team facing a 1-4 record, and they also have placed David Shaw on the hot seat. Their schedule is only getting harder, and there is a legitimate chance that they do not win another game this year.
With that being said, I thought it would be interesting to go through each position group and grade them based on their performance through the first half of the season. Let's see who has done well, and who needs to step up their performance.
Quarterback: B
It would be fascinating to see Tanner McKee behind a good offensive line with play calling that plays to his strengths, because even without those things he has played well this season. When he has time to throw he makes the right decision and is accurate. He has not been well protected, and the play calling puts a lot of emphasis on the line giving him time, which hasn't happened, as has been sacked 16 times this season. Prior to the season, I thought if he preformed well enough he could carry this team, but there are just too many flaws. Don't get me wrong he has made mistakes, but the quarterback is one of the least problematic position groups at the moment.
Running Backs: C+
After losing E.J. Smith, the run game hasn't been the same. It's to no fault of Casey Filkins as he runs extremely hard, but for the most part the run game hasn't been as dynamic as it was in the first couple games. It also doesn't help that the staff isn't confident in any of the other backs on the roster, as even though he has been out for three games, Smith is second on the team in carries with triple the amount of the next back. The run game has just seen a decline, and to be fair, Stanford has been struggling so much in these games that by the second quarter they are already needing to pass the ball a ton.
Wide Receivers: B
When they are actually given the ball, the wideouts have made plays. The only issue that plagues them is the fact that the offense isn't playing to their strengths at all. Michael Wilson and Elijah Higgins are at their best in open space after the catch, so why they aren't getting as many touches in open space as they should is a mystery. Brycen Tremayne is a jump ball threat, and has really picked it up as of late, especially in the Oregon State game. Their success is also limited by play calling and the poor offensive line play.
Tight End: C+
This grade is more reflective of how much Benjamin Yurosek is used rather than how he has preformed. He has shown flashes of being elusive in open space, even breaking off a huge run, but for some reason it seems like getting him the ball isn't apart of the game plan. A quarterbacks best friend is a good tight end, but the offense game plan apparently is anti-friendship and giving the ball to someone who led the team in average yards per catch a year ago.
Offensive Line: D-
They are the root of most of the problems that this offense is facing. Granted they have dealt with injury, but they just are not giving Tanner McKee any time. David Shaw has even admitted that the play calling was limited at times because of the players on the line not being prepared for everything. This unit has been struggling all year, and I expect it to continue.
Defensive Line: D
The pass rush has improved this year I will give them that. The Stanford defense already has 11 sacks through five games, which is lightyears better than last season's total of 16. The problem with the line is they are essentially useless at stopping the run. They give up 5.8 yards per carry, which is better than only four teams in the country. They also give up over 210 yards rushing per game, and have been exposed each and every week. Opposing offenses have had no issues imposing their will on this unit, and that is one of the main reasons the defense is as bad as it is.
Linebackers: C-
The defensive line's issues with stopping the run makes their lives harder, but they also struggle to bring people down. Since this defense doesn't specialize at stopping either the run or the pass, the linebackers are on constantly on an island.
Defensive Backs: D
The group that was supposed to be the strength of the defense has been far from that. They are good for giving up at least three or four huge passing plays a game, and cannot register any takeaways. The defensive backs have a combined one interception, which came against Colgate. Their tackling has been sloppy and has led to the big plays, and they just aren't meeting expectations. Oregon State's game winning touchdown was a perfect play to encapsulate how this secondary has performed this season.
Specialist: A-
The specialist have done their job and there aren't any notable mistakes or plays that stand out. Joshua Parkty has been automatic this year, as he has not missed a kick. The reason the specialist get an A- and not a solid A is due to the punt return mishaps that were plaguing this team early in the season.