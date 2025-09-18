Stanford Football Names Captains for Virginia Game
Time for Stanford to build off last week's success. Beating Boston College in upset fashion in their home opener last weekend, the Stanford Cardinal (1-2, 1-0 ACC) will hit the road once again for their second ACC game, this time with a matchup against Virginia next on the docket.
Earning the first win of the Frank Reich/Andrew Luck era, the Cardinal showed flashes of greatness last week. Despite plenty of uncertainties this season, they are ready to prove that they can compete in a loaded ACC. Getting a massive momentum boost by beating Boston College, Stanford hopes it can keep that up and remain undefeated to start conference play.
Ahead of the game against the Cavaliers, the Cardinal named the two players that would be the weekly captains and join season captains Collin Wright and Sam Roush for the coin toss. This game, redshirt freshman Charlie Eckhardt and senior Ernest Cooper got the big honor.
Eckhardt, a safety out of Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, has taken on a bigger role this season and is eager to prove that he can be a regular fixture on defense for Stanford. Playing in only one game last season, Eckhardt took one snap on special teams. But to start off this season, he made his first appearance at safety against Boston College, recording two solo tackles.
In high school, Eckhardt was an all-league selection both at wide receiver and safety and also was a first-team all-state selection.
In his last season, he won the Centennial League Athlete of the Year in football while also being dominant at track and basketball as well. Receiving over 10 offers out of high school, Eckhardt chose Stanford over programs such as Washington State, Nevada, Air Force and Colorado State, among others.
Cooper, a former high school standout in Arlington, Texas, has had to step it up a notch this season given all of the defensive players that Stanford lost in the offseason. Enjoying a breakout season in 2024, where he recorded 22 total tackles and a sack, Cooper has become a major factor on defense for Stanford to begin the new campaign.
So far this season, Cooper has six total tackles and a sack, with his best game coming in the win against Boston College where he made three total tackles and had his sack, being a key part in the Cardinal shutting out Boston College for three quarters.
Coming out of high school, Cooper was a four-star recruit and was an Under Armour All-American, leaving high school with 175 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
A three-year varsity starter, a two-time team captain and a first-team all-district selection as a senior, Cooper chose Stanford over offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas and Auburn, among many others.
Stanford and Virginia face off at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will be shown on the ACC Network/ESPN.