Stanford football's Ayomanor named Second Team All-ACC member
He is a star that keeps on shining. In what was a very dominant first season in a new conference, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was announced as a member of the All-ACC Second Team, making him the first Stanford player to receive postseason ACC award honors.
Earning his second career All-Conference honor, Ayomanor impressed mightily in 2024, catching a career-high 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving yards ranked sixth in the ACC and had a period during the year where he caught a touchdown in three straight games, becoming the first Stanford player to achieve that feat since Brycen Tremayne did it in 2021. This comes after he had a breakout season in 2023, where he amassed over 1,000 yards in his first full season of college football.
Ayomanor had three games this year in which he recorded over 100 receiving yards, doing so in both the first game of the season against TCU and the final game of the season against San José State. He also had a 100 yard game against NC State, catching four balls for 108 yards and a touchdown.
While those games were certainly big ones for Ayomanor, the argument can be made that his most memorable game came in week four against Syracuse where he caught a one-handed touchdown early in the game and finished with seven catches for 87 yards, ultimately helping the Cardinal pull off the last second upset victory.
Earning an All-Pac-12 honorable mention last year, Ayomanor is the first Stanford wide receiver to earn two all-conference honors since J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in 2017 and 2018.
While he only played two full seasons of college football, Ayomanor is eligible to enter the NFL Draft if he so chooses as he has fulfilled the minimum requirement of being at least three seasons removed from high school. And while it is not yet known what he chooses to do, Ayomanor has already made a legend out of himself on The Farm and will forever be remembered for his greatness both on and off the field.