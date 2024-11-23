Stanford football's Mosley V and Lamson break down game changing play vs. Louisville
For the first time since beating Syracuse in week four, the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) will go into a football game with momentum on their side, getting ready to face Cal in the Big Game where they will use the momentum gained from their latest win and attempt to snap a three Big Game losing streak. While there were a lot of exciting moments that led to them ultimately pulling off the stunner, a touchdown pass from Justin Lamson to Emmett Mosley V late in the fourth quarter is what can be looked at as the deciding moment.
On 4th and 1 with only 0:50 seconds left in the game, quarterback Justin Lamson came in with the intention of picking up the short first down and keeping the drive alive. But Lamson went above and beyond, not only succeeding on his task, but also leaving the field giving his team six points after finding Mosley wide open for a touchdown. After kicker Emmet Kenney made the PAT, the game was tied. It was a perfectly drawn up moment that allowed Lamson to play hero and add another big moment to Mosley' s already dominant game.
During the week leading up to the Cal game, Lamson and Mosley sat down to talk about that play and share exactly how it all came to fruition, even in a situation where it was not intentional.
That play will undoubtedly go down as one of the most exciting moments of the season, but now none of that matters as the focus has shifted onto a rivalry game that has become a major staple to each and every college football season. Traveling to Memorial Stadium, the Cardinal will get another early kickoff as the game is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN.