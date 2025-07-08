Stanford Football's Offensive Depth Chart in College Football 26
The new college football game for the 2025 season is officially available to play for those who have early access, marking the (unofficial) start of a brand new season of college football. The new game has been highly anticipated for months, with this being the second in the series since its revival last summer.
Of course the first thing we had to do was take a look at Stanford's depth chart to get a glimpse into what could be for the Cardinal's 2025 campaign.
At quarterback, Elijah Brown is listed as the starter--something that mirrors real life predictions. The starter for three games last season after dealing with an injury, Brown is expected to become the full-time starter following the departure of Ashton Daniels to Auburn.
Myles Jackson is listed as the backup with Ben Gulbranson as the No. 3 quarterback. Transfer Dylan Rizk is the fourth quarterback on the depth chart despite being only one overall point behind Brown at 74.
Running back is where things get interesting. During the ratings reveal, the Cardinal had three running backs with an 80 overall or higher. But at game launch, Micah Ford was listed as the starter with Sedrick Irvin at No. 2 and Chris Davis Jr. as the No. 3 ball carrier. Cole Tabb is the No. 4 running back while Champ Hampton falls just outside of the depth chart.
When it comes to the wide receiver core, a group that saw a lot of turnover this offseason with the departure of guys such as Emmett Mosley V and Ismael Cisse among others, the depth chart is unrecognizable because it's an entirely new group that will be taking the field for the Cardinal this season.
Listed as the starters are sophomore Derrik Redd (a game generated fake player) and transfer Caden High. After those two, Kareem Hall, Jordan Onovughe and Ricky Galvin are the next guys in line.
At tight end, Sam Roush is the starter--the least surprising offensive starter given his overall rating of 84. Roush's backups are Brendan Doyle and Benji Blackburn.
The starting left tackle listed for Stanford is sophomore, Kahlil House, who has an overall rating of 74. Right behind him is Fisher Anderson, who also has a 74 followed by the 71 overall rated sophomore, Hayden Gunter.
Left guard has Jack Leyrer listed as the starter at 78 overall while Ziron Brown (72 overall) and Quinton Barden (69 overall) are the No. 2 and No. 3 guard, respectively. But at center, the starter is another generic player in James Cotton, a junior that is a 75 overall. Junior Allen Thomason, a real player for Stanford, is the backup to Cotton with a 67 overall.
At the right guard spot, junior Simione Pale is the starter at 77 overall. Sophomore Lorenzo Owens is listed at No. 2 with a 71 overall while sophomore Charlie Hoitink is a 69 overall and is the third-string right guard.
Then at right tackle, transfer Niki Prongos is the listed starter at 74 overall while Charlie Symonds is the No. 2 at 71 overall. Prongos, a transfer from UCLA, is expected to play a big role on the offensive line right out of the gate for the Cardinal.
Overall, the Cardinal are not a top team in the game but could be a fun team to rebuild. With a lot of young talent that has a high ceiling, players could take Stanford from the 3-9 program that they have been and turn them back into a national powerhouse. But, will players be up to the challenge? Early access for the game began on July 7, but worldwide release is scheduled for July 10.