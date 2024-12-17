Auburn Lands Commitment from Former Stanford QB
Another Stanford transfer has found a new home for the 2025 season. After announcing his intention to transfer, Ashton Daniels quickly began seeking his next opportunity, looking to find a good fit where he could really break out in his final year of eligibility. And it looks like that opportunity has come, with Daniels announcing via On3 Sports that he has committed to Auburn, joining the SEC for his senior year.
Putting Auburn on his radar early on, stating his intentions to visit the school sometime this month and ending up being his only visit, Daniels heads to the Tigers' program looking to provide stability at the quarterback position, with 2024 starter Payton Thorne out of eligibility. Daniels' commitment comes only a couple days after the program landed another transfer quarterback in Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold.
Playing in 11 of Stanford's 12 games in 2024, the six-foot-two, 215 pound signal caller threw for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording 12 interceptions. He was also a star in the Cardinal's run game, leading the team with 669 yards on the ground while also finding the end zone three times.
Over 33 career games played at Stanford, Daniels threw for over 3,986 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,117 yards and nine touchdowns. His best game of the season came during an upset win over Louisville where he threw for 298 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
With Daniels and Arnold expected to compete for the starting job, the Tigers will also bring in a high school prospect in Deuce Knight, who is likely to be the future of the program once Daniels and Arnold are gone. However, Daniels will not join the program until the summer as he is scheduled to graduate and obtain his undergraduate degree from Stanford at the end of the spring.
A former three-star prospect, Daniels played high school football at Buford High School in Georgia and is now getting the chance to play in the SEC in the state of Alabama, he will play out the remainder of his college career closer to home while hoping to bring better fortunes to an Auburn team that finished 5-7 in 2024 and create an everlasting legacy for himself.