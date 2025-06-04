Stanford Football Schedule Includes Four Primetime Games
Less than three months remain before the 2025 college football season kicks off, and with schedules pretty much all out, we know when each game will take place. For the Stanford Cardinal, this season will be all about proving to the college football world that they are ready to compete and get back into the national spotlight after four straight 3-9 seasons.
A challenging schedule will make things tough, but getting a handful of nationally televised games, it appears that the rest of college football has some belief in Stanford.
Receiving four primetime games in 2025, the Cardinal will be on national TV right out of the gate when they take on Hawaii on CBS at 4:30 p.m. (PT) in Week Zero. A limited slate that week, only three other games will be shown on national TV before the rest of the teams begin their seasons on Week One.
Following a bye week, the Cardinal head to Provo in Week Two for another primetime matchup against BYU, this time with the game expected to air on ESPN at 4:15 p.m. (PT).
Coming off of an 11-2 season in 2024 and winning the Alamo Bowl, a lot of hype surrounds BYU this season. With a lot of their core players from last year returning, they are expected to be a force once again in 2025--a large reason why their games will receive national attention.
After their game against the Cougars, Stanford returns to Palo Alto for its home opener in Week Three and will play on the ACC Network at 4:30 p.m. (PT). Boston College, who finished 7-6 in head coach Bill O'Brien's first season, were aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason and are expected to be another team that shows signs of improvement.
To cap off the primetime schedule, the Cardinal will take on Florida State at home in Week Eight. This is a matchup that will see the Seminoles come out to the West Coast for the first time since the conference realignment.
The game will be on ESPN and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. (PT). The Seminoles, despite experiencing their worst season since 1974 with a 2-10 record, are never a team to count out and could look to rebound in 2025 with a new-look roster.
As for the rest of Stanford's games, the TV channel and kickoff times for those eight games will be revealed at a later date. With a big name coach in Frank Reich leading the team this season, hype surrounding Stanford could be much more magnified. While the long-term future of the program is still in flux, an aggressive offseason shows that Stanford is ready to return to relevance.