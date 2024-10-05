Stanford football sees plenty of risers in new College Football 25 ratings update
EA Sports released a new update for the College Football 25, with many players seeing their ratings adjusted. For the Stanford Cardinal, a 2-2 start to the season has warranted some recognition and in the game’s latest update, there were many Cardinal players that got the love that they deserved.
The biggest risers were kicker Emmet Kenney, defensive back Cam Richardson, defensive back Brandon Nicholson and defensive lineman Braden Marceau-Olayinka, who all received a ratings boost of +8 while defensive back Jaylen’Dai Sumlin got a +7 overall boost. Kenney, who has yet to miss a kick this season and has scored 36 points for Stanford, went from a 64 overall to a 72. Richardson also went from a 64 to a 72, while Nicholson went from a 68 to a 76. Sumlin went from a 66 to a 73 overall. Wide receiver Ismael Cisse, who has evolved into one of Stanford’s primary receivers, also got an increase of seven, going from a 67 overall to a 74.
Next in line for biggest jumps in ratings were wide receiver Jackson Harris (69 to 75 overall), left guard Ziron Brown (67 to 72 overall), tight end Benji Blackburn (67 to 72 overall) and running back Micah Ford (71 to 75 overall). Ford, who has since become the featured back in Palo Alto, is coming off of a week that earned him ACC Rookie of the Week honors after he carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards against one of the nation’s best teams in Clemson.
Linebacker Matt Rose (74 to 76 overall), right guard Simione Pale (76 to 78 overall) and left guard Jake Maikkula (79 to 81 overall) all got a ratings boost of two. And finally, the Cardinal had a handful of players all getting a ratings boost of one, with quarterback Justin Lamson (73 to 74 overall), quarterback Ashton Daniels (78 to 79 overall), linebacker Wilfredo Aybar (76 to 77 overall), linebackers Gaethan Bernadel (83 to 84 overall) and Tre Williams (70 to 71 overall) and right tackle Kahlil House (69 to 70 overall) seeing slight boosts.
The Cardinal have been impressive at many points so far this season and coming off of a loss to Clemson, the team will return home this weekend, where they will look to get back over .500 when they face off against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.