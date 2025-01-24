Stanford Football Unveils First Two ACC Games of 2025
Stanford football's conference schedule for 2025 is starting to come together. After the team had its week zero game revealed on Thursday, the ACC proceeded to reveal the opening conference matchups for each team on Friday. Stanford will begin its conference slate on Sept. 13 with a matchup against Boston College.
Coming to Stanford Stadium, Boston College will pose a tough challenge, as a season after finishing 7-6 in Bill O'Brien's first season at head coach, the program is poised to take a leap in 2025. With a large number of players returning at key positions, most notably with incoming senior Grayson James expected to come back, the Eagles will come to The Farm with a lot to prove.
Stanford on the other hand, will be hungry to get conference play started on the right track. Despite pulling off upset wins over Syracuse and Lousville, the Cardinal by and large struggled in their inaugural ACC season. Finishing 2-6 in the conference last year, the Cardinal will look to show that all the changes that have occurred within the program so far this offseason have made a difference.
The Cardinal also had their second ACC game of the season drop as well, with a September 20th home matchup against Virginia slated to be the second conference game of 2025 for Stanford. While no kickoff time was revealed, the Cardinal will get a second straight home game that week.
Virginia is coming off of a 5-7 season that saw them fall short of a bowl game after losing their final three matchups of the campaign. With a roster that has many key players departing, the Cavaliers will be left scrambling to figure out the best plan of attack going forward, with quarterback having a major void with last year's starter Tony Muskett leaving.
While four weeks of games have been revealed, Stanford only had three games on the docket thus far, with the Cardinal having a bye week after their week zero matchup in Hawaii.
This season will be a tough test for the Cardinal, no doubt, but with the investment in improving and staying focused on bringing in the best possible players for 2025, the Cardinal could certainly put themselves in a prime position to compete with any of the top teams this coming season.