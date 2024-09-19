Stanford football updates depth chart ahead of matchup with Syracuse
Change is constant, especially in today’s era of college football. And as it is still early in the season, many teams are still figuring out a consistent personnel grouping that they can put out onto the field in any given game. Winning their first home game since the 2022 season, the Stanford Cardinal will head into a new week on a high note and ready to roll as they prepare to head to Syracuse for their first ever ACC matchup. With a big game ahead, the Cardinal will want to put their best team out there as the game approaches, and a new depth chart has been released highlighting some changes.
Quarterback and running back remain as is, with Ashton Daniels listed as the starting quarterback and Elijah Brown having an ‘or’ next to his name once again, signaling a high probability that he will see some reps. Justin Lamson remains second behind Daniels and should also see some reps in running situations. Running backs Sedrick Irvin, Micah Ford and Chris Davis Jr. are still listed as the three main ball carriers just like they were against Cal Poly. The wide receivers and the tight ends remain relatively the same, with the only real difference being Ismael Cisse moving from the slot receiver behind Tiger Bachmeier to being the starting 'Z' receiver. Jackson Harris moves from the starting 'Z' to the slot guy with Bachmeier.
The biggest changes once again occurred on the offensive line, with Kahlil House moving from the number two right tackle slot to the starting left tackle, shifting Luke Baklenko to the right side, making him the starting right tackle. That now makes Connor McLaughlin the number two right tackle behind Baklenko, with Jack Leyrer still remaining as the number two left tackle behind House. At left guard, Jake Maikkula remains the starter with Leyrer being listed as the number two guy with the ‘or’ designation next to his name. Because of that, Ziron Brown now moves from being the number two right guard, to number three.
As for the center, Levi Rogers still is the first player listed, but Maikkula is also now in the rotation for that position as well, having an ‘or’ next to his name as the number two guy. Allen Thomason is now number three on the depth chart. At right guard, no changes occurred from the Cal Poly game as Simione Pale is still listed as the starter, with Austin Uke being the backup.
On the defensive side of the ball, another strong week led to minimal changes, with David Bailey and Wilfredo Aybar being the starting edge rushers with Tevarua Tafiti having an ‘or’ designation behind Bailey and Ernest Cooper the backup to Aybar. Tobin Phillips, Braden Marceau-Olayinka and Anthony Franklin once again make up the starting interior defensive line, with Clay Patterson, Zach Rowell and Zach Buckey being the second stringers at that spot.
At linebacker, the duo of Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel stay put. The only change to the defensive depth chart occurred at linebacker, with Sam Mattingly going from being the third stringer at Sinclair’s linebacker spot to being the number two behind Bernadel. Tre Williams shifts from being the number three at Bernadel’s spot to the number three at Sinclair’s spot. With Mattingly now the backup to Bernadel, Jahsiah Galvan is now the third stringer.
Zahran Manley and Collin Wright once again are the starting cornerbacks with Scotty Edwards and Mitch Leigber as the starting safeties. Special teams saw a small change, with Tiger Bachmeier now set to rotate with Bryce Farrell as the team's punt and kick return man. Bachmeier replaces Collin Wright as the number two at punt returner behind Farrell while having an 'or' designation at kick returner. David Kasemervisz moves to the number three at kick returner. Everything else stays the same, with Emmet Kenney and Aidan Flintoft being the kicker and punter, respectively, and Peyton Warford being the long snapper.
Syracuse will be a tough test for the Cardinal but if the team wants to truly be able to tell just how much potential they have, this is the perfect week for that.