Stanford Football Wide Receiver to Play on the American Team for 2025 Senior Bowl
In just a couple short weeks, players from all around college football will gather together and play in one final game before they officially begin their pro careers. The annual Senior Bowl, with the 2025 edition set to take place on February 1st, is a big opportunity for draft eligible seniors (and underclassmen) to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches in a game situation as they look to rise on draft boards.
For Stanford, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor will play in the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, where he will be a member of the American Team.
Joining him in the wide receiver room on the team will be Jack Bech (TCU), Tai Felton (Maryland), Chimere Dike (Florida), Bru McCoy (Tennessee), Jamaal Pritchett (South Alabama), Jalen Royals (Utah State) and Arian Smith (Georgia). New Orleans Saints offensive assistant, Kevin Petry, will serve as the team's wide receivers coach.
Ayomanor, who finished his Stanford career having amassed 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, has played his well onto many teams' draft boards, with some analysts projecting him to be a round 2-3 pick.
Only playing two seasons at Stanford due to an injury as a true freshman, Ayomanor may need some more time to develop, but with athleticism that allows him to go up and make big plays, he could be a perfect fit on any NFL team that drafts him.
A native of Alberta, Canada, Ayomanor is expected to be highly touted in the CFL Draft as well and is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect ahead of the 2025 draft.
The full roster of both teams is expected to be revealed at a later time, with practices leading up to the game held on January 28-30 and aired live on NFL Network. As for the game itself, kickoff will take place at 11:30 a.m. (PT) with coverage available both on NFL Network and NFL+.
Ayomanor's two seasons playing at Stanford were memorable, with his debut season in 2023 seeing him finish with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, including a record-setting 294 yard day in a comeback win over Colorado. He also earned the Jon Cornish trophy for his strong year.
As a redshirt sophomore in '24, Ayomanor caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, earning second-team All-ACC honors.
It will be interesting to see where Ayomanor will begin his pro career in the spring, but if he plays the way he did at Stanford, he could very well end up making an even bigger name for himself and become a fixture in the NFL for a very long time.