Stanford Has Two Players on Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watchlist
The 2025 college football season has not officially begun and already, the Stanford Cardinal are getting some much deserved player recognition. Earlier this week, the Stanford football X account announced that EDGE rusher Tevarua Tafiti and offensive lineman Simione Pale were the Cardinal nominees for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List.
The award honors the most outstanding Polynesian player in all of college football and is presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Recognizing athletes of Polynesian ancestry who demonstrate exceptional ability and integrity, the award celebrates the significant impact of Polynesian athletes on the game and shares their rich cultural history with the world.
In the case of Tafiti and Pale, both of these players have embodied what it means to be a Cardinal since the moment they stepped foot on campus. Pale, a junior from Elk Grove, California, is an excellent student in the classroom and earned ACC All-Academic Team honors last season.
Expected to man one of the guard spots, Pale's run blocking ability will be pivotal for the Cardinal this season if they want to have their first 1,000 yard rusher since 2017.
Tafiti, a senior from Waipahu, Hawaii, earned All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2024 while also earning Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll honors in 2023 and the Greg Piers Award-Special Teams in 2022, the latter of which is awarded to Stanford football's top special teams scout player.
With edge rusher David Bailey transferring to Texas Tech for this season, Tafiti will have a much bigger role this season and will be tasked with ensuring that Stanford has no problems getting to the quarterback.
Last season, Tafiti put together his best season as a college player, recording 41 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception, forming a dynamic duo with Bailey.
The 2025 campaign will be a big test of resilience for the Cardinal. Firing former head coach Troy Taylor due to toxic workplace allegations right before spring practice, the Cardinal will play the season with an interim head coach in Frank Reich, who Stanford hopes is the guy that can help improve its fortunes and guide it to its first bowl game since 2018.
Stanford's schedule features a lot of tough matchups, with games against BYU, SMU, Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame on the docket, but the program will do everything they can to make sure they are ready for the tests that lie ahead.
Stanford begins its season earlier than usual, in Week Zero, with a road matchup against Hawaii on August 23rd. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on CBS.