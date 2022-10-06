Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Tre Williams

Stanford has had issues as of late generating a pass rush, but the future is looking bright.

With star freshman David Bailey living up to the hype, it is only more encouraging for the team to land commitments as big as the one they landed on Thursday in Tre Williams. The three-star EDGE out of Dallas, Texas is more familiar with Stanford's program than most as his father Tom both played and coached at Stanford.

The younger of the Williams clan took to Twitter to announce his commitment.

In an interview with On3 Williams expressed how much it meant to him to commit to Stanford saying:

“For my Dad, it’s his dream come true,” Williams said. “Seeing his son attend the school that brought him so much is pretty indescribable for him. My mom and sisters have also been aware of my dream the whole time and are equally as ecstatic to see me live out the opportunity. It means a lot to our family as a whole.”

He continued saying:

“I had my mind made up,” he added, “but I had to make sure I was putting my commitment toward the right group of people and they all checked that box.”

The younger Williams exploded onto the scene last year for Parish Episcopal School this past season when he helped lead them to a TAPPS State Championship, as he saw his tackle numbers jump from 53 the year prior to 129, while also adding 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He chose Stanford over the likes of Cal and Boston College.

Even though his dad attended and played at Stanford, Williams is focused making a legacy of his own as he explained saying:

“I know my dad did go there, but I’m here to write my own story and follow my journey to success. Stanford can help you achieve so many things outside of football; it’s a no-brainer.”

Williams is the No. 771 overall player in the country according to the On3 Consensus rankings, which is a weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Stanford's class currently ranks as the No. 23 class in On3's recruiting rankings.