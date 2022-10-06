Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Tre Williams

Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Tre Williams

The Cardinal landed a commitment from the son of legendary Cardinal Tom Williams

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal landed a commitment from the son of legendary Cardinal Tom Williams

Stanford has had issues as of late generating a pass rush, but the future is looking bright.

With star freshman David Bailey living up to the hype, it is only more encouraging for the team to land commitments as big as the one they landed on Thursday in Tre Williams. The three-star EDGE out of Dallas, Texas is more familiar with Stanford's program than most as his father Tom both played and coached at Stanford. 

The younger of the Williams clan took to Twitter to announce his commitment.

In an interview with On3 Williams expressed how much it meant to him to commit to Stanford saying:

“For my Dad, it’s his dream come true,” Williams said. “Seeing his son attend the school that brought him so much is pretty indescribable for him. My mom and sisters have also been aware of my dream the whole time and are equally as ecstatic to see me live out the opportunity. It means a lot to our family as a whole.”

He continued saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I had my mind made up,” he added, “but I had to make sure I was putting my commitment toward the right group of people and they all checked that box.”

The younger Williams exploded onto the scene last year for Parish Episcopal School this past season when he helped lead them to a TAPPS State Championship, as he saw his tackle numbers jump from 53 the year prior to 129, while also adding 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He chose Stanford over the likes of Cal and Boston College. 

Even though his dad attended and played at Stanford, Williams is focused making a legacy of his own as he explained saying:

“I know my dad did go there, but I’m here to write my own story and follow my journey to success. Stanford can help you achieve so many things outside of football; it’s a no-brainer.”

Williams is the No. 771 overall player in the country according to the On3 Consensus rankings, which is a weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Stanford's class currently ranks as the No. 23 class in On3's recruiting rankings. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford lands commitment from EDGE Tre Williams

By Kevin Borba
Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach reacts against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

Mike Leach pitches unique plan to fix NIL and college football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Tanner McKee viewed as a top 10 pick in PFF's latest mock draft

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

Stanford's defensive game plan vs. Oregon State's QB situation

By Marco Martinez
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 Football: One word to describe every team through Week 5

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Move to Big Ten believed to not make sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Stanford to be without star corner Kyu Blue Kelly against Oregon State

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated's Week 6 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba