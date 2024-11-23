Stanford legend Andrew Luck returns to campus as excitement for game vs. Cal mounts
With the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) preparing to play in their biggest game of the season against their most historic rival, Cal, the anticipation is starting to grow as the festivities to celebrate game week are in full effect. And one very familiar face to the Stanford-Cal rivalry made an appearance on campus for the celebrations, as legendary Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck returned to get people hyped.
On Nov. 21, Stanford football released a video on its X (fka Twitter) account where Luck was on campus hanging out with fans and rang the Stanford Whistle, after which fans started to cheer, clap and give Luck a high five.
Playing at Stanford from 2008-2011, redshirting in 2008, Luck started against Cal three times in his career and beat them twice, only losing during his first matchup against them in 2009. In 2010 and 2011 when Luck and Stanford took down Cal, they finished 12-1 and 11-2, respectively with an Orange Bowl win in 2010 and a Fiesta Bowl loss in 2011. In three years as the starter, Luck finished his Stanford career with 9,430 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, leaving not only as one of the best college quarterbacks in the country, but of all time.
Luck was then drafted first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 draft to replace former star Peyton Manning. Immediately upon joining the Colts, Luck became the team’s starting quarterback and over the next seven years, became one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Earning four Pro Bowl selections, as well as winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018, Luck was a star for the Colts, keeping them as perennial contenders, before retiring prior to the start of the 2019 season due to injuries.
Coming off of a big win over Louisville, the Cardinal will use every ounce of momentum that they were able to earn from the upset and take it with them into this week, hoping to snap a three-game skid against Cal. With kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, it will soon be time for the real fun to begin where a tight contest that comes down to the wire should be expected.