Stanford linebacker Andres Fox transfers to Fresno State

After entering the transfer portal in December, Andres Fox has found his new home, which happens to be a few hours south of Stanford.

Fox announced his commitment to Fresno State on Instagram, where he will be transferring as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left.

He spent four seasons with the Cardinal playing in six games with one start last season. He accumulated 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his Cardinal career.

After entering the portal in December, Fox actually committed to Virginia after being recruited by schools such as Florida State, Miami and Maryland. There don't seem to be any public reasonings as to why he backed off his Virginia commitment, but he will now join former Stanford teammate Joshua Pakola at Fresno State and marks the seventh Cardinal to transfer this offseason.

Fox is a former four-star recruit out of Alabama who held 25 offers, and eventually chose Stanford over schools like Arizona, Alabama, and Auburn among others. He ranked as the No. 262 overall player in the country, No. 16 at his position, and No. 9 in the state of Alabama as apart of the 2018 class.