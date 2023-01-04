Skip to main content

Stanford offensive line transfer Walter Rouse set to visit Oklahoma

Rouse has generated a ton of interest from programs around the country

Throughout the country, programs are looking ahead to next year and hoping to address what they view as potential holes on the roster.

Early signing day has come and gone, but now the focus is on the transfer portal. There are hundreds if not thousands of experienced players floating around out there that can come in and make an immediate impact. Unfortunately for Stanford, they have been one of the teams most affected by portal departures, losing almost all of their starters to the portal or the draft.

One of the players that has entered the portal and appears to be narrowing down his decision is left tackle, Walter Rouse. He played in 10 games this past season, recording 650 snaps, scoring a 67.3 on PFF overall, with a 71.4 in run blocking and 54.6 in pass. The graduate transfer who accumulated 39 starts protecting the quarterback's blindside has reportedly set three visits already, and has other schools interested. 

Among the schools interested are Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rouse, a former three-star recruit out of Washington D.C. held 37 offers coming out of high school, and chose Stanford over schools such as Notre Dame, Northwestern, Boston College, and Maryland.  

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford offensive line transfer Walter Rouse set to visit Oklahoma

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Stanford finishes the season ranked as one of the worst teams in the country

By Kevin Borba
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park.
Football

How every Pac-12 team fared in their bowl game

By Kevin Borba
Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Five dream transfer portal additions for Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Truist Field
Football

Wake Forest assistant Paul Williams to coach corners at Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the basketball against California Golden Bears guard Mia Mastrov (21) during the third quarter at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford cruises by No. 15 Arizona in first game of the New Year

By Kevin Borba
Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly (17) and Stanford safety Patrick Fields (24) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend
Football

Former Washington staffer Bobby Gregory to coach special teams coordinator and safeties for Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
Football

Where the top quarterback transfers have ended up

By Kevin Borba