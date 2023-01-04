Stanford offensive line transfer Walter Rouse set to visit Oklahoma

Throughout the country, programs are looking ahead to next year and hoping to address what they view as potential holes on the roster.

Early signing day has come and gone, but now the focus is on the transfer portal. There are hundreds if not thousands of experienced players floating around out there that can come in and make an immediate impact. Unfortunately for Stanford, they have been one of the teams most affected by portal departures, losing almost all of their starters to the portal or the draft.

One of the players that has entered the portal and appears to be narrowing down his decision is left tackle, Walter Rouse. He played in 10 games this past season, recording 650 snaps, scoring a 67.3 on PFF overall, with a 71.4 in run blocking and 54.6 in pass. The graduate transfer who accumulated 39 starts protecting the quarterback's blindside has reportedly set three visits already, and has other schools interested.

Among the schools interested are Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Rouse, a former three-star recruit out of Washington D.C. held 37 offers coming out of high school, and chose Stanford over schools such as Notre Dame, Northwestern, Boston College, and Maryland.