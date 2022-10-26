Stanford projected to make bowl game by Action Network's Brett McMurphy

Don't look now, but Stanford's football team has been really picking up some steam as of late.

The Cardinal have won two straight, which honestly should be three had the secondary not had embarrassing blunder against Oregon State that saw the Beavers score the game winner with 30 seconds left. Dating back to before the season, there was just one bowl projection that I saw that had Stanford winning six games and making it to a bowl game. That piece of course being the one I myself wrote, as I figured the experienced offense with the new look defense would lead to success.

That hasn't been the case through majority of the first eight weeks of the season, as the offense has been plagued by injury and the defense has been pretty up and down. However, over the past three weeks it has became more and more evident that this time is capable of playing sound, complimentary football.

So much so, that Action Network's Brett McMurphy projected that the Cardinal will make a bowl game. McMurphy has the Cardinal slated to take on early season sweetheart, Kansas in the Frisco Bowl. Should Stanford make a bowl game, which means they win three out of their next five games, it will mark the first time since their 2018 Sun Bowl victory that they have made a bowl game.

Standing in their way of a bowl game is No. 12 UCLA (6-1), Washington State (4-3), No. 14 Utah (5-2), Cal (3-4), and BYU (4-4).

ESPN's FPI currently gives Stanford a 28.9% chance of making it to six wins.