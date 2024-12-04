Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels plans to enter the transfer portal
Another quarterback is opting to leave Stanford. With Justin Lamson recently announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, the Cardinal suffered another blow to their quarterback room, as Ashton Daniels confirmed via On3 Sports that he is planning to enter the transfer portal himself. He will have one year of eligbility remaining at whatever school he ends up at next.
In 33 career games played at Stanford, Daniels has thrown for 3,986 yards and 21 touchdowns while also adding on 1,117 yards on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns. Daniels is coming off of an up and down 2024, where he led the team in rushing with 669 yards but struggled with turnovers, throwing 12 interceptions against 10 touchdowns in 11 games played, passing for 1,700 yards.
However, Daniels showed immense flashes of his full potential on many occasions, playing the best game of his career against then No. 19 ranked Louisville, where he went 22-for-33 with 298 and three touchdowns, en route to helping the Cardinal pull off the massive upset.
After seeing limited action in his true freshman season in 2022, Daniels broke out as a sophomore in 2023 where he completed nearly 59% of his passes for 2,247 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his first career start against Hawaii, he threw for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 37-24 win.
While the transfer portal does not officially open until Monday, Dec. 9, players have the ability to put their name in so that they are able to be recruited by other programs once they become available. The portal has two windows, a 45-day window that opens in early December followed by a 14-day spring window in May. However, if a team makes a coaching change, as was the case last year in the Nick Saban retirement domino effect, there is a period of time there as well in which players can put their names in.