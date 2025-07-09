Stanford's Defensive Depth Chart in College Football 26
College Football 26 is finally out, and EA Sports has finally unveiled their team rosters and overall ratings for the new game. Coming into 2025, the Stanford Cardinal look like they have potential. Although last season's defensive efforts weren’t great, they return the vast majority of their defense. In fact, they rank sixth in returning production in the nation on the defensive side of the ball.
The hope is that with another year under their belts and a new head coach in charge, that there will be some improvements made on the defensive side of the ball that can help propel Stanford past another 3-9 record, and potentially even into bowl contention.
Let’s take a deep dive into the defensive depth chart as listed in College Football 26.
The first glaring thing is Stanford’s overall defensive rating. They are given an 80 overall on the play now screen, and a 79 in dynasty mode. The rating is shocking compared to the offensive rating, which is just a 71 in play now, but a 79 in dynasty. It looks like EA Sports expects the defense to carry the load in Palo Alto next season.
Collin Wright leads the secondary as an 88 overall, and he is the highest-rated player on the entire Cardinal roster. Scotty Edwards follows as an 81 while his partner at safety, Mitch Leigber, helps as 79 overall. Brandon Nicholson is the second corner on the depth chart behind Wright, following as a 78.
At the linebacker position, the Cardinal have some studs too. Tevarua Tafiti is rated as an 80 overall, and will be playing as the left outside linebacker, according to EA. Matt Rose and Ese Dubre will be the two middle linebackers, and are listed as a 76 and 75 respectively. Jahsiah Galvan is listed as the top right outside linebacker, as a 78 overall.
Finally onto the defensive line. On the left, Anthony Franklin is a 77 overall, looking like the best option for that position. In the middle, Braden Marceau-Olayinka and Zach Buckey are the top dogs. The defensive tackles are rated at 76 and 75 overall, respectively. On the right side will be Zach Rowell, who is the highest rated defensive lineman at a 78.
Overall, Stanford’s defensive core looks solid with some room to grow. With key players suited up on different areas of the field, the Cardinal’s stability should be solid entering 2025. EA Sports is somewhat high on the Cardinal defensively, and that will hopefully show in August when the season begins.