Stanford's Micah Ford wins ACC Rookie of the Week after a strong game against Clemson
The Stanford Cardinal may have left South Carolina with a loss after falling 40-14 to the Clemson Tigers, but that does not mean that they did not show out. For the second straight week, Stanford has taken home some award recognition.
After putting together a dominant game against a top Tigers defense in which he ran the ball 15 times for a team-leading 122 yards, freshman Micah Ford was awarded the ACC Rookie of the Week for what he was able to do on Saturday. Ford’s 100 yard performance was the first time since the 2022 season that Stanford has gotten a 100-yard game out of a running back, with Casey Filkins being the last one to do it when he had a 100 yard game against then No. 18 Washington in week four of that year.
With his performance, Ford also became the first freshman running back at Stanford to have a 100-yard or more game since Kenneth Tolon did it against Notre Dame back in the 2001 season. Recording 122 rushing yards and catching a two-yard pass against Clemson, Ford compiled the most all purpose yards by a Stanford running back since Bryce Love’s 143 yard game against UCF in 2015.
Ford’s Rookie of the Week honor now makes him the third Cardinal to win an ACC weekly award, as Emmet Kenney and David Bailey both received one after the team’s win over Syracuse last week.