WATCH: Stanford fights hard in loss to No. 17 Clemson
After an upset win over Syracuse in its first ever ACC game, the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 1-1 ACC) wanted to show they could travel east and pull off another upset. This week they matched up with a Clemson team that has been red-hot ever since falling in week one. While the Cardinal fought hard until the final whistle, the Tigers proved to be too much.
Falling 40-14, Stanford’s defense held its own during the first half, keeping it close at 17-7 at the break, but come the second half, Clemson’s offense turned it up a notch, scoring 23 points and really pulling away en route to earning the win. Clemson started fast, scoring the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter when quarterback Cade Klubnik found the end zone on a 34-yard run.
Then, later in the first when there was about 5:50 remaining, Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser nailed a 20 yard field goal to put the Tigers out ahead by ten, taking a 10-0 lead. With major momentum on their side, the Tigers then were able to score another touchdown before the half, with 1:49 left in the second quarter, when Klubnik found Jake Briningstool for the three yard touchdown pass, making it 17-0 Clemson.
However, the very next drive which ended up being the final drive of the half, Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels got the Cardinal on the board when he found Elic Ayomanor open, hitting him for the 19 yard score and after the converted PAT by Emmet Kenney, the score then was 17-7 Clemson.
Getting the ball to start the second half, the Tigers were able to drive down the field on their opening possession, eventually getting in field goal range, allowing Hauser to attempt and make the 33-yard field goal, putting Clemson up ahead 20-7. After a few drives of stout football from both sides, Clemson scored once more in the third quarter, this time with Klubnik finding Cole Turner deep for a 43 yard TD catch, putting Clemson up 27-7 after the PAT.
In the fourth quarter, Klubnik threw his third and fourth touchdowns of the game, finding Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 34 yard score with 14:10 left in regulation and after Stanford blocked the PAT attempt it was 33-7 Clemson. Klubnik then threw a two yard touchdown pass to Olsen Patt-Henry to extend the lead to 40-7.
Stanford capped off the scoring with 2:31 left in the game when Justin Lamson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to freshman Emmett Mosley V, ending the game with the score being 40-14.
The Cardinal were forced to deal with a strong Clemson defense all game long, as Daniels threw three interceptions, including one with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter when he forced a throw to Ayomanor in the end zone that was intercepted by Avieon Terrell. Jeadyn Lukus also recorded an interception, his first since 2022, along with Wade Woodaz, who made a leaping interception late in the third quarter.
For Stanford, Collin Wright recorded the only Cardinal defensive turnover of the game, intercepting Klubnik with 12:14 left in the first half.
Despite the loss, the Cardinal once again showed a lot of promise, forcing Clemson to stay on their toes and keep firing all game long. Full game highlights can be found down below.