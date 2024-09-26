Stanford's Roush excited for challenge that comes with playing Clemson
For the second straight week, the Stanford Cardinal will hit the road and play in unfamiliar territory, taking on the No. 17 ranked Clemson Tigers in the first ever matchup in program history against them. But for tight end Sam Roush, this week will be an opportunity to do something that he has longed dreamed about.
Coming from a football family, as his dad was a college football player at Duke, Roush was already familiar with ACC football going into the season and with the history that Clemson has had with Duke, Roush is excited to get to play against a team he grew up rooting against with the chance to take home the win. Despite never having actually been to Memorial Stadium, the thought of playing in such a historic place has his excitement for the game through the roof.
“They kind of had our number, and really everybody’s number in the ACC for a while there so yeah, I can’t wait to go play there,” Roush said. “I’ve heard a lot about it. I’ve never actually seen a game there, but I am really excited. It’s one of the legendary stadiums in college football.”
Playing high school football in Tennessee, Roush understands what it is like to play football in the southern environment, and with the environment at Clemson being typical for a football game in the Southern United States, as well as the pedigree of the program being what it is, he knows what this type of game means to him and the team.
“It’s an opportunity,” Roush said. “And every game, you only get 12 guaranteed each year, so every game is an opportunity to showcase your ability and as a team, what the team can accomplish. So yeah, it’s kind of how we’re choosing to view this; as an opportunity to really accomplish something big.”
Roush is only in his second year as a starter, seeing limited action as a true freshman in 2022 but what he has shown when he does play and what he brings to the offense has him in line to be added to the long list of legendary tight ends that have played for the Cardinal, with many of those past stars having come in and spoken to the team, giving Roush added motivation to achieve greatness.
“A lot of them actually come in the spring and work out,” Roush said. “I’ve been able to talk with a couple of them, they come and say hi to the tight end room. Tucker Fisk, Zach Ertz is back sometimes, Austin Hooper came in and talked to us and I think Colby Parkinson was back once or twice. But yeah, it’s really cool to just know that those are the kind of guys that came before, those are the footsteps that I am trying to follow in. Yeah, it’s pretty special to be a part of that.”