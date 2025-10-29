Stanford's Showdown with Pittsburgh Looms Large For Two Reasons
Year after year, Stanford football fans have been waiting, hoping to get one season where they get above their infamous 3-9 record that has plagued them for the past four seasons. But in 2025, it’s all changing, and that this week might be the week that the Cardinal end their streak.
Stanford currently sits at 3-5, getting all three wins at home, against Boston College, San José State, and Florida State. This week, the Cardinal host the Pittsburgh Panthers, with their first shot at home to reach a fourth win.
On top of striving to move past their recent history, there is more at stake for the Cardinal, which makes this a must-win game.
Stanford’s last four games of the season consist of Pitt at home; North Carolina away; Cal at home, and Notre Dame at home. Three of those games are winnable with Pitt, North Carolina, and Cal offering tough tests but. This could put Stanford in a position to even qualify for a bowl game.
But that all starts with beating Pitt at home. A loss on Saturday afternoon would effectively squash those hopes.
But if Stanford comes off a loss, those odds are going to sway towards Stanford's opponents.
The Panthers have had a solid season, going 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak. Wins against Florida State and NC State express their greatness, but losses against Louisville and most notably West Virginia show signs of weakness.
Pitt has shown signs of struggle in certain games this season, which could lead to the Panthers falling apart on the road. To add, Stanford seems like an entirely different team at home, and this week's game can truly prove how good the Cardinal are on their home turf.
Currently, Pitt has a 75% chance to take down Stanford, per ESPN's matchup predictor. They also open as 15.5 point favorites in the contest according to FanDuel, even though Stanford is the home team.
Stanford has the opportunity to get a huge win this weekend, and it is absolutely a crucial game for the course of this season, as the Cardinal hope to build momentum on their route to not only break their 3-9 streak, but potentially even qualify for a bowl game this season.
