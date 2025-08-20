Stanford Set to Open Season in Hawaii--Here's the Rainbow Warrior to Worry About
Stanford football's season kicks off on Saturday, and will be taking on an interesting yet familiar opponent in Week Zero. To begin the season, the Stanford Cardinal will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Manoa, HI.
It will be the fifth game of the college football season, after Iowa State-Kansas State, UNLV-Idaho State, Kansas-Fresno State, and Sam Houston State-Western Kentucky. Stanford vs. Hawaii will be the final game of the Saturday in week zero, starting at 1:30 PM local time, 4:30 PM PT, and 7:30 ET.
Let’s get to know the 2025 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Hawaii is led by head coach Timmy Chang, who is entering his fourth season as the coach of the program. In his first three years in charge, Hawaii went 3-10, 5-8, and 5-7, respectively. The last time they had a 10-win season was in 2019, where they went 10-5. That was also when they were coached by Nick Rolovich.
Last season, Hawaii was led by Brayden Schager at quarterback. He had 2,591 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, a solid season. Schager added 259 yards on the ground and six touchdowns to his season totals, turning in a quality season.
This year, Micah Alejado is a the top of the depth chart after completing 49-of-70 passes last year for 585 yards. That included a 37-of-57 performance for 469 yards against New Mexico in last year's finale.
Hawaii had no true running back, but Landon Sims led the charge last year with 351 and a touchdown. Nick Cenacle was the Rainbow Warriors top receiver, going for 721 yards and six touchdowns. Pofele Ashlock was huge as well, going for 629 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, Jamih Otis and Logan Taylor led the linebacker core, combining for 107 tackles, though Taylor is no longer with the program, leaving Otis paired with Jalen Smith out of Bakersfield, CA as his partner at linebacker.
Hawaii's defensive group is filled with upperclassmen, with sophomore defensive end Lesterlaisene Lagafuaina being the only starter that doesn't fit that mold. Last year he played in eight games, recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), two sacks, and forced one fumble. When he was on the field, the Rainbow Warriors went 4-4.
Hawaii had a solid core last year, but also lost a good amount of talent. They were not able to pick up Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in recruiting, the best quarterback in Hawaii high school football history, who went to Cal instead, and recently earned the starting role. That just means that Stanford will get to play him later in the year instead.
Their offense has some pieces, but they may be a work in progress, especially in Week Zero. Defensively they will surely be something to watch out for. Lagafuaina being the only sophomore that gets a starting job means that the Cardinal should be very aware of where he is lining up. He may be a disruptive force with more regular playing time this year.
Hawaii is favored slightly in this matchup, but Stanford has some pieces of their own that should make this a very entertaining contest. In what is expected to be a close matchup, however, Stanford will need an answer for Lagafuaina in order to return to The Farm with a win.