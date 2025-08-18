Stanford vs. Hawai’i Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
Stanford lands in Honolulu to open the season under interim boss Frank Reich, who arrives fresh from the NFL with a mandate to reset the culture after four straight 3-9 campaigns.
The Cardinal face a defense in transition, despite notable gains stopping the run, their pass defense remains among FBS’s worst, making this Week 0 clash a sound test.
Hawaii, meanwhile, rolls into this opener at home under fourth-year coach Timmy Chang, supported by a more stable defensive corps that ranked eighth in the Mountain West preseason defensive hierarchy.
With Stanford seeking to assert its identity and Hawaii aiming to set tone early on a manageable schedule, this feels more substantive than your typical Week 0 tune-up.
Stanford vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stanford +2.5 (-110)
- Hawaii -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Stanford (+105)
- Hawaii (-126)
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Stanford vs. Hawaii How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Stanford Record: 0-0
- Hawai’i Record: 0-0
Stanford vs. Hawaii Key Player to Watch
Ben Gulbranson, Quarterback – Stanford
Reich has praised Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson’s grasp of the Stanford playbook and the fit of his battle-tested background looks ideal for Reich’s direction. Gulbranson brings FBS experience — notably a 61.8 completion percentage with 2,648 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions at Oregon State — giving Stanford a seasoned hand to helm its pivotal early drive. If Gulbranson can capitalize on Hawaii’s reliance on turnover-prone execution or defensive lapses, he could spark enough momentum for Stanford’s revamped identity. Otherwise, the Cardinal’s inconsistency through the air may leave them scrambling early.
Stanford vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
While the consensus betting markets are leaning Hawaii, I’m favoring Stanford to cover and possibly steal this opener outright. Hawaii may have experience returning on defense, but Stanford counters with a foundational culture reset, Reich’s offense and a transfer-loaded roster — with Gulbranson at the center — which could outpace slow-tempo expectations.
Unless the Cardinal self-inflict with penalties or mental mistakes — typical Week 0 hazards — they have enough cohesion and coaching acumen to keep this within a field goal. Expect a close, competitive game shaped by who handles the early momentum swing.
Pick: Stanford +3.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
