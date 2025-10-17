SI

Commentator Suggests PGA Tour Event May Not Be Held in 2026

The season-opening Sentry had been moved from Kapalua already and Mark Rolfing said on the Fried Egg Golf podcast that he believes it won’t be played at all.

Bob Harig

The 2026 season-opening Sentry has already been announced as not being held at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.
The 2026 season-opening Sentry has already been announced as not being held at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour is still attempting to find a place to relocate the annual season-opening Sentry tournament that will not be played in Hawaii at the start of 2026 due to watering issues at the Kapalua Resort on Maui.

No decision has been made but longtime NBC and Golf Channel analyst Mark Rolfing, who has been associated with the tournament for years and lives part of the year in Hawaii, said on a podcast this week that he believes the event will not be staged.

Speaking to Andy Johnson on the Fried Egg Golf podcast, Rolfing suggested that time is running out to find a suitable replacement and that efforts need to shift to ensuring the long-term health of the event in Hawaii. Sentry is contracted as the title sponsor through 2035.

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

“I don’t think there is any scenario where the Sentry can be played in 2026,” said Rolfing, who has served as a quasi-ambassador for the tournament. “There’s all these conversations about why couldn’t we play somewhere else. The schedule is basically full. We’re 85 days away from the start of the tournament. It’s just too late. There’s just no time for planning.”

What used to be called the Tournament of Champions has been played at the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course since 1999. It brings together PGA Tour winners from the previous year as well as those who finished among the top 50 in the final FedEx Cup standings, making it a $20 million Signature event.

The Tour announced on Sept. 17 that the event would not be played at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions and a water dispute that the resort is having with local authorities.

At the time, the Tour said it would seek to move the tournament, which was won in January by Hideki Matsuyama.

Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama won the Sentry in January, kicking off the 2025 PGA Tour season. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cancelling the Jan. 8–11 event would almost be unprecedented outside of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Tour moved the Genesis Invitational from Los Angeles to San Diego in less than a month due to the wildfires that impacted Riviera Country Club.

But early January is a difficult time to find a place that can accommodate a PGA Tour event, which could be among several logistical problems in the works.

So far, the PGA Tour maintains that no final decision has been made.

“We understand what happened and we need to really start thinking about 2027 for the Sentry and for the Sony Open [played a week later],” Rolfing said. “Those two are joined at the hip in a way. And how do we overcome the issues that are starting to magnify themselves that are going to make it more complicated for Hawaii.”

Rolfing was discussing the issues that have seen the state have more than 10 professional golf tournaments pared down to just four.

In the short term, however, the PGA Tour’s mission is to stage the tournament somewhere, if possible. It garners significant sponsorship fees from Sony and television rights fees from Golf Channel that would be greatly reduced with no event.

More Golf on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf