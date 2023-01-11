Stanford signee Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits  to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

St. John Bosco defensive back and four-star Stanford signee, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos has announced that he will be committing to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

An excellent cherry on top to what has been a great year for Frausto-Ramos, who had a great senior year for Bosco this past season, helping lead the Braves win a CIF State and National Championship this season. He expressed his excitement to be a part of the prestigious event in an interview with 247Sports saying:

“I know it’s going to be a lot of fun and an opportunity to play with a few players I know from Hawaii like Brock Fonoimoana and a future Stanford teammate in Simione Pale. We have a couple of Bosco guys in the game too so I’m really excited right now.”

He also touched on Troy Taylor and the new staff, as Frausto-Ramos was initially committed when David Shaw was the coach and didn't back off his commitment to Stanford:

“I like coach Taylor and I’m building a new relationship with the coaching staff,” Frausto-Ramos said. “Coach Taylor was very up front and honest with me when he got the job and told me to trust him and that he would put together a great staff.

He continued saying:

“They hired Bobby April as the new defensive coordinator and Paul Williams to coach corners. Coach April is going to be coming by our school soon and my coaches at Bosco know him really well and respect him so I’m excited to play for him.”

Frausto-Ramos also addressed his recruitment expressing that he never wavered from his commitment even after David Shaw stepped down because of how high he is on Stanford:

“Yeah Stanford was the dream school for me, that’s why I committed the minute they offered me,” Frausto-Ramos said. “I wanted to make a decision about more than just football.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl will be televised live on the NFL Network.