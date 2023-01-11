Skip to main content

Stanford signee Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits  to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

The future Stanford defensive back will be playing in the Polynesian Bowl
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

St. John Bosco defensive back and four-star Stanford signee, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos has announced that he will be committing to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

An excellent cherry on top to what has been a great year for Frausto-Ramos, who had a great senior year for Bosco this past season, helping lead the Braves win a CIF State and National Championship this season. He expressed his excitement to be a part of the prestigious event in an interview with 247Sports saying:

“I know it’s going to be a lot of fun and an opportunity to play with a few players I know from Hawaii like Brock Fonoimoana and a future Stanford teammate in Simione Pale. We have a couple of Bosco guys in the game too so I’m really excited right now.”

He also touched on Troy Taylor and the new staff, as Frausto-Ramos was initially committed when David Shaw was the coach and didn't back off his commitment to Stanford:

“I like coach Taylor and I’m building a new relationship with the coaching staff,” Frausto-Ramos said. “Coach Taylor was very up front and honest with me when he got the job and told me to trust him and that he would put together a great staff.

He continued saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They hired Bobby April as the new defensive coordinator and Paul Williams to coach corners. Coach April is going to be coming by our school soon and my coaches at Bosco know him really well and respect him so I’m excited to play for him.”

Frausto-Ramos also addressed his recruitment expressing that he never wavered from his commitment even after David Shaw stepped down because of how high he is on Stanford:

“Yeah Stanford was the dream school for me, that’s why I committed the minute they offered me,” Frausto-Ramos said. “I wanted to make a decision about more than just football.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl will be televised live on the NFL Network.

 

 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

USA; During the Prep Gridiron: St. John Bosco Braves vs Allen Eagles football game at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School.
Football

Stanford signee Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 48-14.
Football

Former Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly a top candidate for the Denver Broncos opening

By Kevin Borba
Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Sam Jackson (16) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Football

Two transfer portal quarterbacks that Stanford should inquire about

By Kevin Borba
California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) gets past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) an runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC wide receiver transfer Gary Bryant Jr. is everything Stanford needs in 2023

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) throws under pressure from Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Simon Sandberg (96) during the first half at Reser Stadium
Football

In the transfer portal era of college football Stanford will pick a new starting quarterback the old fashion way

By Kevin Borba
Jaxon Johnson
Recruiting

Stanford reportedly in good standing with 2024 forward Jaxon Johnson

By Kevin Borba
Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

Stanford's star tight end Benjamin Yurosek set to return for 2023 season

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the basketball against California Golden Bears guard Mia Mastrov (21) during the third quarter at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford escapes Cal to complete season sweep

By Kevin Borba