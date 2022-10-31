Skip to main content

Stanford suspends beloved tree mascot for antics taking place during Arizona State game

Just when we thought this Stanford season couldn't get anymore chaotic
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In what has been a very disappointing season for Stanford's football team, there is now a very unique controversy surrounding the program.

It has absolutely nothing to do with the players or coaches who are currently licking their wounds after a blowout loss to UCLA, but instead focuses on the Stanford Tree mascot. The person who performs as the iconic Stanford Tree held up a banner during halftime of the matchup against Arizona State a couple weeks ago that read “Stanford Hates Fun”. A move that has reportedly gotten the 44th edition of the tree suspended according to the tree's Twitter.

Stanford's two remaining home games will not be without a mascot however, as a tweet within this thread reveals that tree No. 43 will be coming out of retirement to don the tree again.

The reason for the protest as explained by The Stanford Daily  is in regards to the university's "war on fun" when it comes to student life. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford suspends beloved tree mascot for antics taking place during Arizona State game

By Kevin Borba
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey accomplishes rare feat in 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin Borba
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) jogs towards the sideline after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey throws a perfect pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

What went wrong for Stanford in their blowout loss to #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Despite Big 12 reaching new media rights deal first, Pac-12 is confident they can do better

By Kevin Borba
; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl.
Football

College football: Recapping Stanford's Week 9 loss to #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 9 game at #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Kevin Borba