Stanford suspends beloved tree mascot for antics taking place during Arizona State game

In what has been a very disappointing season for Stanford's football team, there is now a very unique controversy surrounding the program.

It has absolutely nothing to do with the players or coaches who are currently licking their wounds after a blowout loss to UCLA, but instead focuses on the Stanford Tree mascot. The person who performs as the iconic Stanford Tree held up a banner during halftime of the matchup against Arizona State a couple weeks ago that read “Stanford Hates Fun”. A move that has reportedly gotten the 44th edition of the tree suspended according to the tree's Twitter.

Stanford's two remaining home games will not be without a mascot however, as a tweet within this thread reveals that tree No. 43 will be coming out of retirement to don the tree again.

The reason for the protest as explained by The Stanford Daily is in regards to the university's "war on fun" when it comes to student life.