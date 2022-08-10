Skip to main content

Stanford tabbed a team that can wreak havoc on the playoff race

With the difficulty of Stanford's schedule there is a belief that they might be able to cause chaos
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Seemingly every year of college football there are teams that are not projected to do much in the offseason, but end up becoming the talk of the sport after pulling off major upsets. 

These upsets can impact who will win the conference, or in some cases, can be the difference between a team making the College Football Playoff or not. CBS Sports ranked the five teams that they viewed as having a chance to wreak havoc on the playoff race in 2022, and Stanford was among those teams. 

Here is why as explained by Tom Fornell:

While the Pac-12 isn't considered near the level of the SEC or Big Ten these days, it's still a Power Five conference, and it's a Power Five conference without a clear and defined alpha dog. Going through the league, you could make compelling arguments for Utah, USC, Oregon and Washington to win it. And if you win a Power Five conference, you have a shot at the playoff. Well, guess what? Stanford plays all four of those teams this year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In their first four games, the Cardinal will play USC at home and then hit the road for Washington and Oregon in back-to-back weeks. In other words, Stanford is a team that could play a significant role in who wins the Pac-12 before we reach Oct. 2. It could even destroy the Pac-12's playoff hopes. A couple of weeks later, on Oct. 15, the Cardinal will make the short flight (at least that's what the Big Ten tells me) to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame. Then things ease up slightly until Nov. 12 when Stanford makes another road trip to Utah to take on the Utes.

The Cardinal could potentially help thrash the playoff hopes of three teams in the conference in USC, Utah, and Oregon, and maybe even two non-conference opponents in Notre Dame and long shot BYU. 

While their schedule is quite daunting, it also means that Stanford could have some huge wins on their resume. Most outlets and experts are counting them out with countless predictions of a sub .500 season, but the Cardinal are going into the season with health that they haven't had in years past and are hoping for a major turnaround. 

In This Article (4)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford tabbed a team that can wreak havoc on the playoff race

By Kevin Borbajust now
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star QB Elijah Brown recaps recent Stanford visit

By Kevin Borba34 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford commit Walker Lyons makes class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Kevin Borba18 hours ago
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

What ESPN backing out of Big Ten negotiations means for the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba21 hours ago
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

ESPN pulls out of media rights talks with Big Ten

By Kevin BorbaAug 9, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the Coaches Poll

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Cardinal in the Pros

Chiefs safety Justin Reid drilled a 65-yard field goal at practice

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 4:09 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football starts training camp with a healthy roster

By Kevin BorbaAug 8, 2022 3:44 PM EDT