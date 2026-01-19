Stanford Tight End Declares for the NFL Draft

Time to go pro. Over the weekend, it was announced that Stanford tight end Sam Roush was forgoing his final season of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft, marking a new era for his career.

Roush, a three year starter at Stanford, evolved into a staple for the Stanford offense and by his final season in 2025, he was one of two season-long team captains. Now, Roush will look to translate his game to the pro level and become a key piece to a franchise's offense.

Ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the class of 2026 according to Mel Kiper Jr., Roush is known for his blocking abilities, but is very good as a pass catcher, enjoying his best season as a receiver in '25 when he caught 49 passes for 545 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall for his college career, Roush finished with 119 catches for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns, cementing his legacy as a Stanford legend and the latest in the long line of players that have made Stanford "Tight End University."

Losing Roush will be tough for Stanford, who will need to establish who its next starting tight end will be. Bringing in a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard, it is assumed that the Cardinal's offensive identity will change a little bit, but in recent years, Stanford has developed a reputation for being a tight end factory.

Churning out numerous top NFL tight ends such as Zach Ertz, Colby Parkinson, Dalton Schultz and Austin Hooper among others, Stanford has always had a tight end be a big part of their offense.

Roush is the second notable player from Stanford to declare for the NFL draft so far, joining defensive back Collin Wright. Receiving an invite to the Senior Bowl, Roush will get the chance to raise his draft stock and showcase his skills in front of an NFL coaching staff, the first crucial step in the pre-draft process.

After that, Roush will look to earn an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine before a Stanford pro day concludes the pre-draft evaluation.

2026 will be a big season for Stanford football, looking to build off of a promising 4-8 season after four straight 3-9 campaigns. Entering year two of the Andrew Luck era, the Cardinal are eager to win now and prove that they have what it takes to earn a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

If the Cardinal can get back to their winning ways, expect them to compete for ACC championships in the near future.

