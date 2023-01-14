Stanford transfer Walter Rouse flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma

The transfer portal giveth and taketh, but for most schools around the country it's the latter.

After announcing his commitment to Nebraska earlier in the week, Rouse appears to have flipped his commitment on Saturday, when he announced that he will be instead committing to Oklahoma.

Prior to landing his commitment, the Sooners already held the No. 10 transfer class in the country, and will surely be bumped up a spot or two with the addition of Rouse. It also fills a major hole for an Oklahoma team who lost both left tackle Anton Harrison and right tackle Wanya Morris to the NFL Draft.

Rouse was a biomechanical engineering major at Stanford and started for all four seasons with the Cardinal, playing in 40 career games. He was a Freshman All-American in 2019 along with being an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020. In 2022 he was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as the Academic Heisman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rouse played 1,383 snaps during the past two season, and was given an overall grade of 67.3 in 2022, sporting a run-blocking grade of 71.4, and a pass-blocking grade of 54.6.