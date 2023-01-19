Skip to main content

Stanford viewed as the favorite to land four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a

Stanford has a chance to add a high level linebacker recruit who can play right away
While the aftermath of early signing day is still being felt by programs across the country, there are a handful of high level recruits that have yet to officially put pen to paper or announce where they will be playing their college football.

One of those players that has yet to announce where he is going is four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a, who is scheduled to make his destination known at this year’s Polynesian Bowl on Friday.

He is set to decide between UCLA, Arizona, and of course Stanford who On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has as the favorite to land the Mater Dei product. Their prediction machine currently has Stanford with a 36.8% chance of landing him while Arizona has a 32.2% chance, and UCLA has a 7.4% chance.

Both the Cardinal and the Wildcats have received three visits from the 6-foot-1, 217-pound linebacker, including officials over the summer. UCLA on the other hand just got one unofficial visit on Oct. 29.

According to the On3 consensus, Su’a is the No. 383 overall prospect and No. 35 linebacker in the 2023 cycle. He is also the No. 30 player in California. Landing him would be a huge get for the new Stanford staff, especially considering the lack of depth the Cardinal have at the linebacker position. 

