Stanford RB Limps Off Field Against FSU
Through the first quarter and a half of game action, Stanford and FSU have been playing a close one, with the game tied 3-3. The Cardinal may be without their leading rusher for some period of time in this game after Micah Ford limped off the field with the help of Stanford GM Andrew Luck.
On first and 10 from the FSU 18, Ford carried the ball for the fourth straight down, and after he was tackled he laid on the ground for an extended period. Teammates waived for the medical staff to come and take a look at him, which is where Luck came in to help him off the field as the game went to commercial.
Ford wasn't putting any weight on what looked to be his right leg as he left the field. There has been no update on the specific injury, or his status for the rest of the game at this time.
Ford Has Been Key for the Cardinal
Ford has been Stanford's best backfield option this season, with the sophomore collecting 400 yards on 91 carries with three touchdowns coming into this game, and adding another eight carries for 25 yards against the Seminoles. He's been having a breakout year as Stanford's featured back.
If Ford is to miss game time, the most likely option to replace him initially will be Cole Tabb, who has been seeing some increased work over the past few weeks. Tabb has tallied 194 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries this season.
With Tuna Altahir also out for this game, that would leave Sedrick Irvin as the likely secondary running back option for the Cardinal for the remainder of the game. Irvin has carried the ball 15 times for 52 yards and a touchdown this season, which is similar production to Altahir (15 carries, 55 yards).
There will also likely be more of an emphasis on the passing game the rest of the way if Ford is deemed out, with fewer options to cycle into the backfield to keep guys fresh.
Tight end Sam Roush has two big grabs for first downs already, collecting 28 yards in the process, while CJ Williams remains Gulbranson's favorite target with three catches for 33 yards and a 7-yard touchdown that put the Cardinal up 10-3 with a little over nine minutes remaining in the first half.
In their first two runs post-injury, it was Tabb that handled the ball, gaining four yards each carry.