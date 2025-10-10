Stanford WR Bryce Farrell on Being a Leader, Connection with Gulbranson
This weekend, Stanford football goes on the road to take on an ACC foe in SMU. The Cardinal are making the trip on Friday, but before they made the trip, Stanford on SI had the pleasure of speaking to Stanford star wide receiver Bryce Farrell.
Farrell has been an absolute stud for the Cardinal this season. In four games played, the sixth-year senior has accumulated 346 yards and a touchdown. The star has had exceptional games in all four that he’s played in, with his best coming against Virginia. Farrell went for 135 and a touchdown in the road loss.
After their win against San José State, Stanford had a bye week before their battle with SMU. Farrell expressed his, as well as the whole receiver rooms’ updates during the bye. “During our bye week, we were just trying to work on just our normal fundamentals, just getting better at that. Attacking the ball, route breaks, you know, just the little things.”
Being a Leader
Then, Farrell spoke on the receiver room injuries, and how he has stepped up as the WR1. “I think the whole room has stepped up. When you lose guys like David Pantelis and JonAnthony Hall early on, dudes have to step up and fill the gaps. And I'm super proud of our room for not faltering.”
Important pieces have stepped up in the absence of Pantellis and Hall, with Farell possibly being the one taking the largest step forward.
As a senior leader, Farrell has impacted the locker room tremendously. “I've been a leader for the last couple years, the last few years I've been here. Obviously, it comes with age, and I've got an opportunity to learn from a lot of great leaders before me. They have just always led by example and vocally as well. And I've just tried to take a page out of the guys’ books that have come before me.”
On His Connection with Gulbranson
Speaking on his connection with quarterback Ben Gulbranson, he began by going months before, when they used to live in the same area.
“It's funny because we grew up in the same area. We went to like rival high schools and I didn't really know Ben until my first time talking to him.
"I was still working at the gym and I just texted him asking if he wanted to throw. And Ben's a great dude. He does his work, he's really dialed, so I think all the receivers in the room really appreciate him. And we all try to get extra work with him when we can."
Stanford takes on SMU this weekend, and there surely will be an emphasis on Farrell. Like we have seen all season, Farrell’s consistency could be a key against the Mustangs’ struggling defense. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. (PT).