Terry Heffernan hired as Virginia's offensive line coach

Another one of David Shaw's former staffers has found a job elsewhere
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Stanford offensive line coach Terry Heffernan will be making the move to the opposite coast, as he accepted a job offer to coach the offensive line at Virginia. 

Heffernan spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford, where he coached and mentored two offensive linemen that earned All-Pac-12 honorable mentions in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Prior to his time at Stanford, Heffernan spent five seasons at the NFL level, serving as an assistant for the Detroit Lions from 2013-2015 and for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and 2020.

Heffernan has a total of 14 years of collegiate coaching experience, with stops at Eastern Kentucky, Wayne State, Louisville, and Michigan. 

