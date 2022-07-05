The Big 12 looking to possibly add six Pac-12 teams

In a move that shows that they are attempting to not go extinct unlike one particular West coast conference, the Big 12 is reportedly in the market to add four, maybe even six of the remaining 10 Pac-12 teams.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that the Big 12 is doing everything it can to bolster its list of members especially after the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Here is what Dodd said about who the Big 12 is targeting from the Pac-12:

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were mentioned specifically as the teams being targeted by the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports. There is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington to make the Big 12 an 18-team league, the largest in the FBS.

The Pac-12 is however making a push a to retain all of the remaining teams, as they look to negotiate their new TV contract with at least the 10 schools still apart of the conference. It appears to be a race between the Big 12 and Pac-12 to see who can poach each other's members quicker.

Unfortunately for the Pac-12, the there is still the very real possibility that even with the efforts to re-negotiate their TV deal, that the conference might be too late. The Big 12 is currently sitting in the drivers seat, and can begin picking off the schools of their choice.

Dodd did explain that the Pac-12 will get a 30-day negotiation period with current rightsholders Fox and ESPN, before they are able to entertain other offers. However, their past failures are likely not helping the Pac-12 by any means when it comes to convincing schools from other conferences to join, and both the Big 12 and Big Ten appear to be sharks in the water that are getting a hint of blood.