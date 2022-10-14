The four biggest surprises in the Pac-12 this season

Going in to every season of college football we convince ourselves we know exactly what will happen around the country. It's usually along the lines of Alabama/Georgia/Ohio State are really good, programs like Miami and Texas fight to be back, and the Pac-12 is just pure chaos.

While all of these things are true for the most part, the Pac-12 has been chaotic in a good way. The conference has had up to five teams ranked at once, and still has two unbeaten teams. Now granted those teams are USC and UCLA, so it's bittersweet for the conference considering their eventual move to the Big Ten, but even then the conference is looking as strong as ever.

There have been plenty of things that have surprised the college football world stemming from the West coast, so I thought it would be entertaining to a compile a list of things that completely caught me off guard this season. So with that being said, here are the four biggest surprises in the Pac-12 so far!