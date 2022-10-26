The keys to Stanford pulling off the upset against No. 12 UCLA
Stanford has found themselves in the midst of a win streak, and an outside shot at making a bowl game should they win three of their next five games.
However, standing in their way is a UCLA team that is playing for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship, and maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff if all goes right. Now, Stanford's two wins over the past couple weeks have not been the prettiest by any means as they have yet to score more than 20 points in a victory against a Power 5 team this year, and even won last week without scoring a touchdown.
On the contrary, the defense has been as stout as it gets lately, giving up just 14 points in each of the wins. While UCLA is heavily favored to beat Stanford, coming in as 16.5 point favorite to be exact, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Cardinal are able to somehow pull off what would be a huge upset.
I firmly believe that there are three keys to Stanford winning this matchup in Pasadena, but they will need all three to happen.
Limit the UCLA run game
This is obviously a lot easier said than done, as UCLA's Zach Charbonnet is one of the best running backs in the country and is easily the best back in the conference. Not to mention, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a dynamic athlete in his own right that can scamper with the best of them. This offense is firing on all cylinders this season as they didn't even punt in their loss last week to Oregon, and it is just highly unlikely that Stanford will be able to slow down the passing game, especially with how inconsistent the secondary has been. For reference, Thomson-Robinson's "worst" statistical game was in a win over South Alabama that saw him complete 67% of his for 263 yards, while adding three touchdowns. He makes far less mistakes than he has over the past few seasons, which means realistically it comes down to the run game and Stanford's trenches.
When Stanford gives up less than 160 yards rushing this season they are 3-0, which means all four of their losses they were exposed by the run game. They need to make running extremely difficult for Charbonnet who is averaging over seven yards per carry, and nearly 160-yards rushing in the Bruins' last three games. If UCLA is able to establish the run, the Cardinal stand little to no chance at keeping up with them.
Tanner McKee needs to have a near perfect day
Stanford has been extremely unlucky at the running back position this season, as they lost both of their lead backs in E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins (expected to be out for year). David Shaw has not really shown any confidence or willingness to use the remaining two backs in Caleb Robinson and Brendon Barrow, who have combined for 24 carries on the year. This means that pretty much all of the offenses's success will come via the passing game.
Something that is a tad concerning, as Tanner McKee just hasn't been able to manufacture wins this season with his arm. It has more so been a contribution from him in the win, but hasn't really been because of him. I say he needs a near perfect day because of the fact they will probably throw the ball close to 60 times. In the five games he has thrown over 30 passes, his completion percentage drops before 60% and has thrown three interceptions in those games. Hopefully for his sake the play calling is a tad more complimentary and gets his playmakers in open space, but he will need to show improved accuracy, touch, and decision making this week. If McKee and the offense can't at least match UCLA a few times, this will be a blowout loss.
Continue to get pressure on the quarterback
Stanford's defensive front has really been hitting their stride over the past few weeks, with players such as Stephen Herron and even freshman Ernest Cooper consistently making plays in the backfield. If Thompson-Robinson has time to process and isn't brought down in the backfield, it will be a long day.
The defense needs a steady diet of successfully disguised blitzes, spying the quarterback, and a healthy amount of luck. The defensive scheme is finally somewhat working, but Thompson-Robinson is the best dual threat they have faced.