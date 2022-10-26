The keys to Stanford pulling off the upset against No. 12 UCLA

Stanford has found themselves in the midst of a win streak, and an outside shot at making a bowl game should they win three of their next five games.

However, standing in their way is a UCLA team that is playing for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship, and maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff if all goes right. Now, Stanford's two wins over the past couple weeks have not been the prettiest by any means as they have yet to score more than 20 points in a victory against a Power 5 team this year, and even won last week without scoring a touchdown.

On the contrary, the defense has been as stout as it gets lately, giving up just 14 points in each of the wins. While UCLA is heavily favored to beat Stanford, coming in as 16.5 point favorite to be exact, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Cardinal are able to somehow pull off what would be a huge upset.

I firmly believe that there are three keys to Stanford winning this matchup in Pasadena, but they will need all three to happen.