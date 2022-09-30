Three major concerns about Stanford through the first four weeks

While a lot of outlets were expecting Stanford to struggle this offseason, I had some major optimism about the team. How could you not?

The whole entire offense returned outside of the starting running back but E.J. Smith had a spark, Tanner McKee has major NFL potential, and the receiver corps is one of the best in the country. Not to mention that the changes to the defensive scheme were supposed to help with the inability to stop the run, and also generate more of a pass rush.

However, we are just four weeks into the season and all of the reasons that had me optimistic now have me extremely concerned.

Let's take a look at the three major concerns I have about Stanford.