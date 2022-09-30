Three major concerns about Stanford through the first four weeks
While a lot of outlets were expecting Stanford to struggle this offseason, I had some major optimism about the team. How could you not?
The whole entire offense returned outside of the starting running back but E.J. Smith had a spark, Tanner McKee has major NFL potential, and the receiver corps is one of the best in the country. Not to mention that the changes to the defensive scheme were supposed to help with the inability to stop the run, and also generate more of a pass rush.
However, we are just four weeks into the season and all of the reasons that had me optimistic now have me extremely concerned.
Let's take a look at the three major concerns I have about Stanford.
Turnover Issues
Stanford's offense is giving the ball away like a prime Oprah gave away gifts to her audience. Stanford is No. 3 in the country in turnovers lost with 11 in just three games, which is just two less than No. 1 New Mexico State who has played five games. The worst part about the turnovers is when they happen, as there have been a handful of them taking place in the red zone when the Cardinal have a chance to tie or take the lead in the game. The offense appears to be allergic to momentum, as just when things look like they could be going right, the offense gives the ball away. If Stanford had even half of the turnovers they had right now, there is a good chance that they are 3-0, but instead they are looking for their first victory against an FBS team since last season.
Lackluster Defense
The blame can be dished out to just about everyone when a team is playing this poorly, but when the defense cannot get off the field it doesn't help. Stanford is No. 90 in scoring defense, giving up over 30 points per game, but that isn't the only issue. Contrary to the offense giving the ball up too much, the defense doesn't force turnovers at all. They are tied for last in the country with turnovers forced, and while you don't need a defense to force three turnovers a game, it would be nice to get some extra possessions since the offense is so prone to giving the ball away. Even when the defense appears to have a chance to get off the field, there is always a chance that they will get beat deep. In their last two games, the opposing team has had a receiver go for more than 160 yards receiving, while also giving up seven catches of 20 yards or more between the two games. Changing the scheme was supposed to help the team rely on a secondary that was viewed as a strength in the preseason, but the defense as a whole appears to have no strengths.
Play Calling
This has been a subject of discussion for quite some time, and it continues to be a trending topic when speaking about Stanford football. The play call on offense this season has done nothing but put the offense in compromising situations. The offensive line has given up 13 sacks in the last two games, and while yes that alone is alarming, as a play caller it would seem more effective to not call plays that make your struggling offensive line block for long periods of time. The new RPO look that was being raved about this offseason looks horribly ineffective, and has led to a handful of sacks and turnovers due to how long it takes to develop. Strategically speaking, it would make more sense to get the ball in the hands of the player makers that you have and allow them to make things happen. We have seen Elijah Higgins, Benjamin Yurosek, and Michael Wilson make plays in space on slants and handoffs, there has to be more ways to get people in space, and get them the ball quicker. Tanner McKee can be a great passer, but with this offensive line he needs quicker reads.