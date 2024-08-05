Three most important new additions to the 2024 Stanford Cardinal
After a 3-9 2023 season, the Stanford Cardinal will enter 2024 on a mission, eager and excited to make noise in their inaugural campaign as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. As the sun rises on a new year, with training camp opening last week, the attention will shift onto what this year's squad can do, with new faces coming in looking to make an impact and play a major role in the Cardinal rebuild. With new players coming in via the transfer portal as well as freshman signees, here are the three most important additions for Stanford football this year.
Jahsiah Galvan, LB, Redshirt Sophomore (transfer)
After a 2023 season in which the linebacker core proved to be a strong point on a defense that otherwise saw some struggles last year, the Cardinal opted to build up the position and use it as a foundation for future success, landing the 6’2”, 225 pound transfer from Northern Iowa.
A star running back and track star in high school, Galvan brings immense speed to the defense and after leading Northern Iowa with 77 tackles last season, is not afraid to fly around the field and get in on the action.
Benedict Umeh, DL, Freshman
Struggling to establish a strong pass rush last year, adding Umeh could very well provide a major boost to that category, as the four-star prospect out of Toronto, Canada has been a star at Avon Old Farms School, where he became a fixture on the edge for the Beavers.
Listed 6’5”, 240, Umeh brings a lot of height with a leaner frame, giving him the tools to evolve into a strong edge rusher for the Cardinal. With players such as juniors David Bailey and Tevarua Tafiti cemented as the incumbent starters while also providing a veteran presence, Umeh may have to wait before he can make an impact, but his talent and size suggest that he will be able to make one rather quickly.
Emmett Mosley V, WR, Freshman
Stanford may have very well found another dynamic playmaker to pair with star Elic Ayomanor. The four-star recruit out of Santa Margarita High School finds himself in the top-25 ranked prospects among wide receivers in the nation after a stellar high school career, including a junior year where he had 78 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in only 10 games en route to earning first team all-league and all-state honors. A track athlete as well, Mosley possesses a lot of speed that will fit in nicely to the Cardinal’s up-tempo offense.