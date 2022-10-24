Three observations about Stanford in their Week 8 win over Arizona State

Stanford has found themselves in a position that they quite frankly are unfamiliar with.

This of course being, coming off back to back wins both of which against FBS teams, and one of them against a Pac-12 foe. Coming off a victory, or even obtaining a victory alone have been two things that have eluded this program over the past few seasons. Now, the team that looked like they were bound to lose every game the rest of the year is playing with some momentum, and is three wins away from making a bowl game with five games remaining.

This past weekend, Stanford pulled off the narrow 15-14 victory over Arizona State in a game that they didn't score a single touchdown. That's right, place kicker Joshua Karty made a school record five field goals to give the Cardinal the win. While the vibes around the program are in a much better place than when Stanford was in the midst of their four game skid, I think there is still room to be concerned about this team's ceiling. It's not to say that they won't continue to turn things around, but they cannot always rely on Karty.

With that being said there were three main things I noticed in the game against Arizona State, so let's dive in!