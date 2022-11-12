College football: Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 11
This week in college football has multiple games that directly effect not only the conference championship games, but also the outlook of the College Football Playoff.
As I wrote about last week, the College Football Playoff is always worked out prior to the last rankings outside of about six teams. We saw Alabama and Clemson both lose which essentially ends their playoff hopes, and this week their may be a couple teams joining them that have their playoff hopes thrashed.
With that being said, I personally think there are three teams that legitimately get upset this weekend, so let's take a look as to who is on upset alert. Disclaimer and slight tooting of the horn, I called all three of the upsets last week.
#6 Oregon
Opponent: #25 Washington
Favorite: Oregon -12
ESPN FPI: 77.3% Chance to win
Reason for Concern: Oregon is on the outside looking in when it comes to the top four, and if they win out they likely make the playoff. However, standing in their way is a Washington team with a prolific passing offense that can score with the best of them. This is a huge rivalry game so there is always that factor, but the Huskies are also getting back a key player in linebacker Edefuan Ulfoshio. I'm not sure if Washington can contain Bo Nix because no one has been able to, but they may be one of the few teams that can match them score for score. The first team to get a stop may win the game.
#17 Tulane
Opponent: #22 UCF
Favorite: Tulane -1
ESPN FPI: 48.1% Chance to win
Reason for Concern: Major American implications in this one, as a win by UCF will all but guarantee the conference title game at the Bounce House. A loss to Tulane would bump Cincinnati into second place, which means UCF is fighting for their season here. The Knights have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, and are also elite when it comes to their red zone defense. Tulane will need to play their best game of the year in order to out-joust the Knights, but it does help that they have an experienced signal caller in Michael Pratt.
#4 TCU
Opponent: #18 Texas
Favorite: Texas-7
ESPN FPI: 73.1% Chance to win
Reason for Concern: TCU is in the playoff...for now. Texas is attempting to play their way into the Big 12 Championship, and a win here would do just that. It also doesn't help the Horned Frogs that they may be without their star receiver Quentin Johnston who is nursing an ankle injury. The Longhorns have figured out what works for them on offense, which is handing the ball off to their stud running back Bijan Robinson. TCU's dream season could come to an end here with their former head coach Gary Patterson standing on the opposite sideline, while Texas can continue to trend upward in front of what is reportedly one of their biggest recruiting weekends in years.