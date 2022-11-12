Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 11

This week in college football has multiple games that directly effect not only the conference championship games, but also the outlook of the College Football Playoff.

As I wrote about last week, the College Football Playoff is always worked out prior to the last rankings outside of about six teams. We saw Alabama and Clemson both lose which essentially ends their playoff hopes, and this week their may be a couple teams joining them that have their playoff hopes thrashed.

With that being said, I personally think there are three teams that legitimately get upset this weekend, so let's take a look as to who is on upset alert. Disclaimer and slight tooting of the horn, I called all three of the upsets last week.