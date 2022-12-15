Three staffers from Sacramento State join Troy Taylor at Stanford

After taking the job as the next Stanford head coach, Troy Taylor is in the process of building his staff.

We know of one hire in offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Klayton Adams and on Wednesday we learned of a few more. Unlike Adams who has spent the past few seasons in the NFL, Taylor's three most recent hires are following him over from Sacramento State.

Starting with running backs coach Malcom Agnew, who coached running back Cameron Skattebo, who went on to become the Big Sky Offensive MVP and an All-American in 2022. In a statement released by the school, Agnew expressed how happy he is to join the staff saying:

"I'm honored and excited to join Coach Taylor's staff and be a part of the Stanford family," Agnew said. "Stanford is a special place, it's the elite of the elite. There is no other institution where you can earn a life-changing degree while playing the highest level of football. As a Pac-12 player, I deeply respected Stanford's toughness, intelligence and competitiveness. I can't wait to coach Stanford student-athletes who embody those same traits. I'm excited for this next chapter on The Farm with Coach Taylor; he's a fierce competitor and a proven winner."

Joining Agnew from Taylor's previous offensive staff is wide receiver's coach Tyler Osborne, who was recently named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute. Osborne also expressed his excitement for being apart of the staff saying:

“I am extremely excited to join the Stanford football program and grateful Coach Taylor is giving me the opportunity to coach the best student-athletes in the country,” Osborne said. “I want to thank all of the players I’ve coached the last four years at Sacramento State, I will forever cherish my time there.

“I have always had an incredible amount of respect for Stanford and how prestigious it is both academically and athletically. I have seen first-hand these last four years at Sacramento State how successful Coach Taylor is as a coach and leader, and I know that success will continue at Stanford under his leadership. I cannot wait to get started on The Farm. Go Cardinal!

Lastly and maybe the most important hire of them all so far, is Ryan Deatrick who is serving as the Director of Football Sports Performance. Deatrick will be crucial in building up the players strength and figuring out ways to prevent injuries. Something that has plagued the program over the past few seasons. He expressed his excitement saying:

"I want to thank Bernard Muir, Coach Taylor, Heather Owen and everyone at Stanford for giving me and my family this opportunity," Deatrick said. "I am excited to continue working with Coach Taylor and coach the high-level student-athletes that are at Stanford. I'm appreciative of and the previous staff for setting such a strong foundation to build upon. My mentor Yancy McKnight modeled servant-leadership for me and taught me that to earn respect, you have to show the student-athlete that you will work hard to develop and progress together, and that's exactly what I plan to do. Thank you to all of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators I've worked with these last four years at Sacramento State. They have been incredible to me and my family, and I know that program will remain in great hands."

While it is good to see that Taylor is getting his staff together, the one position that all Cardinal fans are waiting to be filled is the defensive coordinator role. Taylor already emphasized that he will hire someone who will have full control of the defense, which means he needs to absolutely nail the hire.