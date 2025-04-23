Top Takeaways From Frank Reich's Stanford Football Practice Press Conference
Spring football is nearing the end. After four weeks and 15 days of practice, the Stanford Cardinal are in their final week of spring workouts, before taking a break ahead of summer training camp.
Even through all the uncertainty that currently surrounds the program, things have been moving steady for the Cardinal as they look to keep pushing forward and improve after finishing 3-9 the previous four seasons.
With interim head coach Frank Reich taking over, the Cardinal are officially in a new era and are looking to quickly establish an identity that they can carry over into the season. After practice on Monday, Reich met with the media once again to talk about where things currently stand within the program.
Staff has full confidence in the current wide receiver room
Since the end of last season, the Cardinal have lost a substantial amount of key players at the wide receiver position, most notably Elic Ayomanor (NFL draft), Mudia Reuben (transferred to USF), Emmett Mosley V (Texas) and Ismael Cisse (Arkansas). And while losing all of those guys may seem like Stanford has a receiver problem, Reich said that he has full confidence in the guys still on the team.
"It's a good room," Reich said. "Coach [Tyler] Osborne does a great job with those guys and I think that they work hard. We're gonna spread the ball around, I don't wanna highlight any one guy. I think they've all looked good.
"What we're all fighting for is consistency. We want to make the big plays, we are making the big plays but we're fighting for consistency in playmaking, consistency and execution."
The passing game is expected to be a big part of Stanford's game plan this season and if they are able to execute and have a strong passing attack, then things may be trending upwards on The Farm.
Consistency is the biggest question mark heading into the season
While a lot still needs to be hammered out, so far everything has been going well. But now, the question becomes whether or not everything can fully come together and be sharp for the season. So while the confidence is high, can Stanford be consistent all year long and compete at the highest level in all 12 games?
"We just have to prove that we can be consistent," Reich said. "I know we can be good enough, there's no question in my mind that the talent we have, the players that we have and the coaches that we have, I'm excited.
"But this game comes down to consistent execution and then playmaking when it really counts. So, that's just what we have to prove as we keep moving on. I've seen a lot of good evidence of it to this point and when the bullets get live that's when we have to see what happens."
Stanford faces a tough slate of opponents this season who also will play with something to prove. And if the Cardinal are able to hone in on that consistency and play like the Stanford of old, it is very possible that we could see the Cardinal program defy the odds and become a legitimate threat in the ACC.
Spring practice has been very encouraging for the quarterbacks
Over the last couple of seasons, one position of concern has been at quarterback, where inconsistent play has caused the program to really struggle to find their true guy.
But with Elijah Brown being the leading candidate to be the starter in week one, all eyes have been on him this spring. And so far, things have looked very encouraging, not only for the former Mater Dei star, but for the rest of the quarterback room as well.
"Today was a really good day for the quarterbacks," Reich said on Monday. "We did a lot of redzone work today, they looked particularly sharp. All four of them did so again, coach Merk [Thomas Merkle] does a great job with those guys, they're making good progress and [I'm] happy. [I] love the room."
Quarterback play has been a problem over the last couple of season in particular, and if what Reich is saying is any indication of what is to come, guys like Brown could be looking at a big break for their careers this fall.