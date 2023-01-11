Two transfer portal quarterbacks that Stanford should inquire about

Stanford's quarterback situation is mysterious, murky, or whatever other word that starts with "m" that means we don't know what to expect.

Troy Taylor inherited a quarterback room where the most experienced signal caller has 25 career passing attempts. I wrote just a day ago that Taylor, unlike over half of the Power 5 teams in the country will have to pick a quarterback the old fashioned way; a quarterback battle among returners and freshman.

Vying for the starting spot along with the seasoned vet that is Ari Patu and all 25 of his career passing attempts, is Ashton Daniels who was used to run the ball 26 times and threw it just six times, and four-star Myles Jackson who reclassified from the 2024 class. With the transfer portal window winding down and closing on January 18, this is essentially Stanford's last chance to add talent from elsewhere.

We have seen Troy Taylor get a bit aggressive in the portal offering a handful of players landing two commitments, one of which was recently backed off of after Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas elected to flip to Cal. There are multiple needs that can be addressed in the portal, and while losing Williams-Thomas stings it's not the end of the world.

The Cardinal could use some major help at receiver, which USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. should be their No. 1 target due to everything he brings to the table, but I also think adding a quarterback to add more depth and push for the starting role wouldn't hurt. All of the top quarterbacks in the portal came and went quickly, but there are two names that I think Stanford should really consider adding.