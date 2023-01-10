USC wide receiver transfer Gary Bryant Jr. is everything Stanford needs in 2023

Now that the college football season is officially over following what was a bludgeoning of a championship win by Georgia, the focus of the entire sport now turns to the transfer portal.

A place where major needs can be addressed, or rosters can simply just add to their embarrassment of riches. Stanford is a program that has a lot of needs to be addressed, and while they likely won't find a quarterback in the portal for next year, there are some other positions of need.

One of which being at receiver, due to the fact that the Cardinal are losing their three best receivers to the NFL. While I felt that another USC transfer at wide out was a good fit in C.J. Williams, it appears that he may be Wisconsin or Notre Dame bound. Williams was my priority No. 1 for Stanford at receiver until a guy by the name of Gary Bryant Jr. entered his name into the portal.

After an explosive sophomore season that saw him grab 44 catches for nearly 600 yards, and 7 touchdowns along with being an electric return man on special teams, Bryant saw limited action through USC's first few games this season before opting to redshirt.

The former four-star recruit and No. 46 player in the class of 2020 is now looking for a new place to call home, and Stanford should very well try to be that place. If Bryant were to transfer to Stanford, he would come in as the best and most proven receiver and also offers upside as a returner. Two aspects that Stanford will need to improve upon in 2023.

Having another proven pass catcher along side tight end Benjamin Yurosek who announced he was returning for next season, will make life much easier for whichever inexperienced quarterback will be behind center. Bryant is someone that could be moved all over the field, and honestly could even take some handoffs out of the backfield. When the ball is in his hands, big plays are bound to happen.

Stanford wasn't one of the five schools he visited in high school, but the previous staff did in fact offer Bryant. Troy Taylor should really attempt to sell his success in the air at Sacramento State, and show Bryant everything he can be in his offense. A school that many are saying to look out for here is Ole Miss due to Bryant's ties with Jaxson Dart.

Bryant has not publicly been linked to any schools, but Stanford should at least make an attempt to persuade the California native to come up North.