Urban Meyer viewed as potential candidate for Arizona State vacancy

The coaching rumor mill is already swirling after the firing of Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards.

There is also speculation as to who is next as names like Geoff Collins, Karl Dorrell, and even Stanford's David Shaw has been thrown on the hot seat. However, whenever coaches are thrown on the hot seat, that means there are names brought up as replacements.

One of those names being thrown around is the former Utah, Florida, and Ohio State coach, Urban Meyer. On the college field he was one of the most successful coaches the sport has ever seen, winning three national championships. However, off the field and his brief one year stint in the NFL were not without controversy. There was allegations of knowing an assistant coach allegedly abused his wife while at Ohio State, all of the criminal activity that occurred when he was the coach at Florida, and his bizarre Jacksonville tenure that consisted of him billeting staffers , kicking the kicker, and an inappropriate bar visit in Ohio.

Even despite his troubled past, the coach has produced wins on the field and has outlets such as Arizona Republic, Draft Kings, and FanSided entertaining the idea that if you can overlook his previous issues, he may be the right man for the job. FanSided's John Buhler even went as far to say they could be a playoff team saying:

"If you can stomach it, Urban Meyer has the potential to completely transform the Arizona State football program. Oh, he will quit on you within a decade and leave your program in utter disarray, but you will win, and you will win big! With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 in 2024, Meyer could have these Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff by year two on the job if he is hired by them."

The good or bad news depending on how you view the former coach, is Meyer who is now a Fox college football analyst recently told on3.com that he doesn't see himself returning to coaching. However, he has made similar statements before so I don't know if that is concrete.

I personally don't think Meyer would take either of these jobs, but I do think he will return to coaching at the college level. Not that I agree that he should get another chance, but there is clearly interest. I view him as a prideful person, something we saw evidence of when he lectured his Jacksonville subordinates for not having the same accomplishments as him, so I don't think Meyer wants his last coaching stint to be remembered as that horrible 2-11 season.