Wake Forest assistant Paul Williams to coach corners at Stanford

Williams has had a ton of success coaching defensive backs

Now that Troy Taylor has had some time to get acclimated on the farm, he has been putting together what appears to be a very strong coaching staff.

It was recently reported that former Washington defensive coordinator Bobby Gregory was joining the staff as the special teams/safeties coach, and after reports by ESPN's Pete Thamel we now know who will be coaching corners for Stanford.

Wake Forest assistant/corners coach, Paul Williams, will be making the move to Stanford. He has been a key reason that the Demon Deacons have done so well forcing turnovers, as in 2021 Williams helped head coach Dave Clawson lead the team to a program-record tying 11-3 record. A main reason for their success was the fact that the defensive backs forced an astounding 29 turnovers (15 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries). 

Williams has bounced around all over the country, spending time at programs such as Miami, Illinois, Texas, and Temple. 

He will have a tall task in front of him when it comes to coaching and developing the corners on next year's roster, as Stanford lost their entire starting secondary to graduation or the portal.

Stanford Cardinal
